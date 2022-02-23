OLAF helps stop over 430 million illicit cigarettes from flooding EU market

In 2021, world-wide operations involving the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) resulted within the seizure of tons of of thousands and thousands of illicit cigarettes. OLAF’s investigators have been additionally busy monitoring down tobacco used within the illicit manufacturing of cigarettes and counterfeit or contraband waterpipe tobacco.

OLAF took half in a variety of operations with nationwide and worldwide customs and legislation enforcement businesses to counter cigarette and tobacco smuggling. These operations led to the seizure of 93 million cigarettes smuggled into the EU, and to 253 million cigarettes impounded exterior its borders.

OLAF’s work additionally resulted within the seizure of 91 million cigarettes illegally produced at websites throughout the EU – resulting in total seizures of 437 million illicit cigarettes. Information uncovered by OLAF helped result in the confiscation of 372 tonnes of uncooked tobacco, which was destined for the illicit manufacturing of cigarettes.

In 2021 OLAF continued to be energetic on waterpipe tobacco smuggling, an rising pattern that OLAF detected a number of years in the past. OLAF was capable of establish suspicious consignments for over 60 tonnes of waterpipe tobacco.

Advertisement

OLAF Director General Ville Itälä stated: “These seizures have saved EU member states roughly €90 million in lost revenue, and we have helped target the criminal gangs that are behind this illegal business. Smugglers deploy various tricks and schemes (for example declaring at customs almost 10 million illicit cigarettes as suitcases) and they have adapted their business model to the pandemic, and to tougher controls at the EU’s borders. That is why we are so proud to work together with all of our many partners. This is the best way to achieve concrete results.”

The struggle towards tobacco smuggling is a central a part of OLAF’s investigative actions. OLAF identifies and tracks lorries and/or containers loaded with cigarettes misdeclared as different items on the EU borders. OLAF exchanges intelligence and data in actual time with EU Member States and third nations, and if there may be clear proof that the shipments are destined for the EU contraband market, nationwide authorities are prepared and capable of step in and cease them.

OLAF mission, mandate and competences:

Advertisement

OLAF’s mission is to detect, examine and cease fraud with EU funds.

OLAF fulfils its mission by:

· finishing up unbiased investigations into fraud and corruption involving EU funds, in order to make sure that all EU taxpayers’ cash reaches tasks that may create jobs and development in Europe;

· contributing to strengthening residents’ belief within the EU Institutions by investigating severe misconduct by EU employees and members of the EU Institutions;

· creating a sound EU anti-fraud coverage.

In its unbiased investigative operate, OLAF can examine issues referring to fraud, corruption and different offences affecting the EU monetary pursuits regarding:

· all EU expenditure: the principle spending classes are Structural Funds, agricultural coverage and rural

growth funds, direct expenditure and exterior assist;

· some areas of EU income, primarily customs duties;

· suspicions of significant misconduct by EU employees and members of the EU establishments.

Once OLAF has accomplished its investigation, it’s for the competent EU and nationwide authorities to look at and resolve on the follow-up of OLAF’s suggestions. All individuals involved are presumed to be harmless till confirmed responsible in a reliable nationwide or EU courtroom of legislation.

Share this text: