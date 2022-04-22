Olaf Scholz cites risk of nuclear war in refusal to send tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his extensively criticized refusal to ship heavy weapons to Ukraine, citing the hazard of nuclear warfare.

“I said very early on that we must do everything possible to avoid a direct military confrontation between NATO and a highly armed superpower like Russia, a nuclear power,” Scholz instructed German weekly Der Spiegel in an interview printed Friday, including that he would proceed to try “to prevent an escalation that would lead to a third world war.”

“There must be no nuclear war,” he stated.

Asked what made him certain that sending German tanks to Ukraine would set off a catastrophic response from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Scholz argued that “there is no textbook for this situation where you can read at what point we are perceived as a belligerent.”

“That’s why I’m not squinting at poll numbers or letting myself be irritated by shrill calls,” the chancellor added in an apparent reference to the growing criticism of his stance at dwelling and overseas. “The consequences of a mistake would be dramatic,” he stated.

The Ukrainian authorities has referred to as on Western allies to urgently ship giant quantities of heavy weaponry to assist in the combat in opposition to Russia’s invasion, which has now entered a brand new section targeted on the east of the nation.

Adding to the stress on Scholz, the opposition Christian Democrats introduced that they might submit a movement to parliament subsequent week asking the federal government to ship heavy weapons to Ukraine.

“The chancellor does not listen to arguments and justifies his policy with ever new excuses,” Christian Democratic MP Johann Wadephul tweeted.

The Social Democratic chancellor has disagreed on the problem with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Greens and a few among the many liberal Free Democrats (FDP) — the third celebration in authorities — additionally overtly oppose the chancellor.

“In close coordination with the U.S., France, Italy, the U.K. and Canada, we have supplied weapons for the upcoming battles in eastern Ukraine,” Scholz insisted to Spiegel when requested whether or not he noticed Germany largely as a financier of the Ukrainian warfare effort whereas others ought to ship weapons.

But he conceded that “the Bundeswehr’s options for supplying further weapons from its arsenal have largely been exhausted,” arguing that German austerity in all issues protection had left its mark on the armed forces.

Echoing remarks by Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Scholz stated that as a substitute of Berlin instantly supplying heavy weaponry, a number of Eastern European NATO companions would ship weapons from Soviet-designed shares that “can be deployed without lengthy training, without further logistics, and without soldiers from our countries.”

Germany would then “gradually fill the gaps created by these deliveries … as just discussed in the case of Slovenia,” he stated.