Olaf Scholz confirms meeting with Vladimir Putin on February 15

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will journey to Kyiv and Moscow on February 14 and 15 in a bid to calm tensions between NATO and Russia.

In Moscow, Scholz will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to carry bilateral talks, a authorities spokesman confirmed throughout a press convention in Berlin on Friday.

The spokesman stated that it’s at present not but doable to supply “details on the itinerary,” nor to “anticipate the content of the talks” between the 2 leaders.

Scholz’s journey to Kyiv will come one week after his journey to Washington, scheduled for Monday. After talks between Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden, the 2 will give a press convention Monday afternoon (late night Berlin time). The transatlantic assembly comes after weeks of consternation on the U.S. facet at perceived German hesitancy on siding with NATO within the Ukraine disaster, the place 100,000 Russian troops are massed on the border amid fears of an invasion.

On Monday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will journey to Kyiv to speak to her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and the nation’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. She will even go to a army hospital largely financed by Germany.

Amid fierce criticism geared toward Germany’s refusal to ship weapons to Ukraine, some German politicians have pushed again — pointing to the monetary and different nonmilitary help Berlin has provided Kyiv with over the previous few years.

“We are still the largest [financial] donor and we want to remain that,” stated Nils Schmid, overseas coverage spokesman of Scholz’s Social Democrats within the German parliament.