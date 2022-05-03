Olaf Scholz holds off on Ukraine visit, citing diplomatic snub

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned Ukraine’s choice final month to not welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier “stands in the way” of him touring to Kyiv.

While on a visit to Warsaw in mid-April, Steinmeier was instructed that he would not be welcome in Ukraine as a result of the federal government below President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused him of getting had shut ties to the Kremlin for too lengthy.

That’s not a suitable method to deal with the president of “a country that provides so much military assistance, so much financial assistance, that is needed when it comes to the security guarantees that are important for Ukraine in the future,” Scholz argued in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF on Monday.

“That the president of the Federal Republic of Germany … has been disinvited, stands in the way of the matter,” Scholz mentioned a couple of doable journey to Kyiv.

However, “the help we have provided … has contributed to the fact that the Ukrainian army … can now hold out for so long against an overwhelming opponent … and we will continue to support them,” the chancellor mentioned when requested about his authorities’s perceived lack of pace with regards to sending weapons to Ukraine.

Scholz dodged a query on why he had gone from warning against the risk of a nuclear war to agreeing to ship heavy weapons to Ukraine in a matter of days, arguing as an alternative that many individuals had been too “fixated” on phrases like “heavy weapons,” when in actuality Germany has been sending “very dangerous weapons” from the beginning of the Russian invasion.

The chancellor didn’t need to rule out sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he will get invited to the G20 summit in Indonesia later this 12 months. “We will decide that when the time comes,” he mentioned, insisting that “it is a question of an international cooperation structure in which it is very important that we do not forget who else we want to have as alliance partners.”

Asked in regards to the strategic purpose of Germany and NATO within the battle in Ukraine, Scholz talked about the instant finish to hostilities and a withdrawal of Russian troopers.

“We must reject that someone in the worst style of imperialism of the 18th and 19th centuries says ‘my territory is not big enough and I don’t like the borders because they used to be different’ and then tries to change that by force of arms,” he mentioned.

“Russia must not win and Ukraine must not lose.”

Hans von der Burchard contributed reporting.