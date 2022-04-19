Old Indian ad in which sun sucks energy with straw makes Twitter nostalgic

Do you keep in mind the outdated Glucon-D commercial the place an animated solar sucked kids’s power with a straw? Do you keep in mind the type of maintain it had on kids’s psychology again then? Well, that commercial positively nonetheless makes lots of people nostalgic. And this has been confirmed because of a current, viral tweet.

A Twitter consumer named Adithi Mallesh took to the microblogging platform to share some display grabs from the commercial. She wrote, “This ad has so much impact on my brain that I still believe this is exactly how the Sun works.” This single tweet invoked quite a lot of nostalgia amongst Twitter customers who had been already aware of this advert since they had been kids.

Take a take a look at the viral tweet proper right here:

This tweet has been shared on April 17 and has gathered over 26,000 likes on it thus far. And the numbers solely hold going up as increasingly more desi Twitter customers uncover this tweet and relate to it fairly laborious.

Here are some relatable and hilarious responses to it that got here within the type of replies and quote tweets:

Crazy artistic one there that impacted us all as youngsters or youngsters. 🙂 I too thought the glucon-D reenergises me throughout summers or one thing, and would drink 1-2 massive metal glass fulls of it every day throughout summers… — Bulusu Prasanna (@inkalamu_anna) April 17, 2022

These are summer season particular adverts, particularly Energy drinks like glucon d, cool drinks and prickly warmth powders like bathe to bathe, nycil, dermi cool and so on., all these based mostly on warmth energizing artistic adverts which we loved in childhood holidays after exams. — Pérséus (@Powerpunt) April 18, 2022

What are your ideas on this outdated Glucon-D commercial that invokes quite a lot of nostalgia?