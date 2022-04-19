Old Indian ad in which sun sucks energy with straw makes Twitter nostalgic
A Twitter consumer not too long ago shared display grabs of an outdated Indian commercial by Glucon-D the place the solar sucks power out of kids’s heads with straws and Twitter acquired nostalgic.
Do you keep in mind the outdated Glucon-D commercial the place an animated solar sucked kids’s power with a straw? Do you keep in mind the type of maintain it had on kids’s psychology again then? Well, that commercial positively nonetheless makes lots of people nostalgic. And this has been confirmed because of a current, viral tweet.
A Twitter consumer named Adithi Mallesh took to the microblogging platform to share some display grabs from the commercial. She wrote, “This ad has so much impact on my brain that I still believe this is exactly how the Sun works.” This single tweet invoked quite a lot of nostalgia amongst Twitter customers who had been already aware of this advert since they had been kids.
Take a take a look at the viral tweet proper right here:
This tweet has been shared on April 17 and has gathered over 26,000 likes on it thus far. And the numbers solely hold going up as increasingly more desi Twitter customers uncover this tweet and relate to it fairly laborious.
Here are some relatable and hilarious responses to it that got here within the type of replies and quote tweets:
What are your ideas on this outdated Glucon-D commercial that invokes quite a lot of nostalgia?