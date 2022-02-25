Old pic of man draped in Ukrainian flag embracing woman wearing Russian flag goes viral amid conflict

After Russia launched a navy assault on Ukraine on Thursday, many took to social media to share numerous forms of posts, together with photos and movies from the conflict-battered nation. Amid them, an outdated image of a pair is now going viral. MP Shashi Tharoor too shared the image with a heartfelt message.

“Poignant: A man draped in the Ukrainian flag embraces a woman wearing the Russian flag. Let us hope love, peace and co-existence triumph over war and conflict,” he tweeted whereas posting the image. The {photograph} reveals a pair embracing one another. While the person has draped the Ukrainian flag round him, the girl has the Russian flag wrapped round her.

The picture was first captured again in 2019, experiences The Washington Post. It reveals Juliana Kuznetsova and her fiance who have been attending a live performance of Belarusian rapper Max Korzh in Poland.

Take a take a look at the put up shared by Tharoor:

The image, since being posted just a few hours in the past, has gathered greater than 25,000 likes

The MP, nevertheless, shouldn’t be the one one who shared the image. “A picture is worth a thousand words!” one Twitter person wrote whereas posting the picture. “Love not war,” tweeted one other.

Today is day two of Russian invasion in Ukraine. Since the assault, greater than 360 folks have been wounded and about 137 have been killed.

What are your ideas on the picture?