Old video of Virat Kohli singing Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega goes viral

A throwback video showcasing Virat Kohli singing the track Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega has left individuals amazed and amused. Shared on Facebook, the video is now going viral and has prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback. Chances are, the video will go away you entertained too.

The video is posted by Saregama, a music label, on their official Facebook web page. “This duo’s performance on Jo Wada Kiya Hai Wo Nibhaana Padega is simply wonderful!” they wrote whereas sharing the video.

The video was initially posted just a few years in the past by Viral Kohli on his Instagram web page. This explicit video and likewise one other one of many identical efficiency had been re-posted by many on the time.

“#Video | A day after beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup Twenty20, India’s batting linchpin Virat Kohli was seen singing the famous song “Jo waada kiya wo nibhana padega” from the film ‘Taj Mahal’ that was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar,” Hindustan Times wrote whereas posting the video exhibiting Virat Kohli’s singing efficiency again in 2016.

Take a take a look at the video that’s going viral once more:

The video, since being shared, has gathered greater than 23,000 likes and counting. The publish has additionally gathered a number of feedback from individuals.

“Virat is awesome. He can do everything. There is nothing in the world, he can’t do. Nice singing, really liked it so much,” wrote a Facebook person. “Wow. Just love it,” commented one other. “This video stays rent free in my mind and heart,” shared a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?