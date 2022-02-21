Older dog tries to teach new doggo how to play. Watch adorable video

Videos of canine taking part in with one another are so cute to observe. When a brand new canine is adopted by a household, it’s all the time enjoyable to observe how the older canine will react to it. Like this video of two pet doggos which was shared by the Instagram web page We Rate Dogs which reveals Gamja, an older golden retriever, taking part in with Chip, a brand new canine adopted by the household. The video reveals Gamja actually excited to play with the brand new canine which is sitting beneath a desk. It playfully jumps and tries to interact with Chip to show him the way to play. The video will certainly make you smile.

“This is Gamja and Chip. Chip’s new to the family, so Gamja is showing him how to play. Core memory achieved. 13/10 for both,” the caption of the video says.

The clip was uploaded 4 days in the past and has already acquired greater than 91 thousand likes.

Watch the cute video under:

“Omg gamja is korean for potato. potato & chip I love them so much,” commented an Instagram consumer on the submit.

“This is so unbelievably adorable,” stated one other.

“Didn’t plan on crying this week but here we are,” commented a 3rd.

“This is so wholesome,” posted one other consumer.

Gamja and Chip have their very own Instagram web page with greater than 33 thousand followers.

What do you concentrate on this cute video?