STORY: At this age, the western lowland gorilla is what Berlin zoo calls ‘nearly one thing of a legend.’“Gorillas living in the wild have a life expectancy of about 40 years and at 65, she has been the world’s oldest living gorilla for a while,” stated Christian Aust, accountable for apes.“65 is absolutely extraordinary and that obviously needs to be celebrated in style,” stated Aust as Fatou loved her birthday cake manufactured from boiled rice and curd, greens, raspberries and blueberries.According to Berlin zoo, western lowland gorillas are an endangered species after their pure habitat was constantly decimated.’Fewer and fewer animals dwell within the tropical rainforests of Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Gabon and the Republic of Congo,’ based on Berlin zoo which added that gorillas are the biggest ape species with a weight of as much as 200kg which eat between 15 to 20kg of leaves, grass, bark and fruits.Mpenzi aged 36, Bibi (25) along with her one-year-old daughter Tilla, Djambala (20) and Sango (17) are the opposite gorillas residing at Berlin zoo.