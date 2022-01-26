Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin trolls New Orleans Saints fans after Sean Payton departure

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is a reduce above the remainder of faculty soccer coaches on Twitter.

And his Twitter content material is not restricted to unique trolling of faculty soccer fan bases both.

Kiffin tweeted out a pair pictures Tuesday, one within a aircraft with a flight path towards New Orleans, and one other of a “Who Dat Nation” poster within a window. That coincides with the reviews of longtime Saints coach Sean Payton’s departure after 16 seasons in New Orleans.

It could possibly be that Kiffin is usually in the precise place on the proper time, and people circumstances within the palms of the precise trolling social media consumer is at all times enjoyable. If that is the case, be careful for wherever Kiffin is headed towards subsequent, as a result of massive information appears to comply with the Ole Miss coach.

And do not forget that there’s a pretty important Class of 2023 recruit that lives in New Orleans.

This article initially appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin trolls New Orleans Saints fans after Sean Payton departure