Olivia Munn celebrates son with John Mulaney turning 6 months

Olivia Munn celebrated her and John Mulaney’s son Malcolm’s half-birthday Tuesday.

“6 months ago today Malcolm made me his mama,” the actress, 41, wrote in a post to Instagram. “It’s so much fun getting to know him.”

Munn went on to explain a few of Malcolm’s achievements since he was born.

“He loves meeting people, he loves his best friend Penny and thinks she’s hysterical, he’s tried peanut butter (thank you @mmcnearney + @jimmykimmel ), he sleeps through the night 12 hours straight (thank you @mindykaling for sharing your invaluable, trusted and vetted resources),” she wrote.

“He wakes up from every nap with a huge smile and giggle, he LOVES when we read him books, he lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home, I can’t stress enough how much he loves bathtime and he loves being outside and looking at the trees and the sky.”

The “Newsroom” alum concluded her put up, “I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being earthside with us. You lit up our whole world.”

Munn included a candy picture through which she snuggled as much as her smiling bundle of pleasure on a picnic blanket. She additionally shared a cute video of Malcolm rolling round on the blanket along with her canine, captioning the clip, “The tail 😆🐶 #adoptdontshop.”

Munn and John Mulaney welcomed Malcolm in November 2021. oliviamunn/Instagram

The former “Daily Show” correspondent has been open concerning the struggles of being a brand new mother.

Last week, she shared that she was “panicking” amid the baby formula shortage sweeping the nation, saying she has trouble breastfeeding and will depend on method to feed her son.

She additionally shared in April that her hair was “falling out in clumps” and received candid in March about suffering from postpartum anxiety.

Munn and Mulaney, 39, welcomed their first child in November 2021.

They began courting earlier that yr amid the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.

Munn shared that she was struggling from postpartum anxiousness 4 months after giving start. oliviamunn/Instagram

Mulaney and Munn first sparked dating rumors in May 2021 and have been spotted together for the first time on a lunch date in June. Many called the timeline into question, as information of their relationship broke the identical month that his separation from Tendler, 36, was revealed.

The comic, who had been in and out of rehab in 2020, then announced that he was expecting a child with Munn in September 2021.

Mulaney and Tendler have been married for seven years earlier than splitting. The exes, who didn’t have any youngsters collectively, finalized their divorce in January.

Munn, for her half, beforehand dated Aaron Rodgers for 3 years earlier than calling things off in April 2017.