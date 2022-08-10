Olivia Newton-John: That Headband Was a Crown
We would’ve simply known as her ONJ now. But a part of the attraction, I feel, was all of that identify, the potential royalty of it. Nobody wished to waste a syllable. Olivia Newton–John. Just saying it’d bestow a crown. The remainder of her attract sprang from that classiness: She was neither queen nor first woman of something, but she appeared, in the end, like … a girl. And that was one thing she may have some enjoyable with, a class she may smudge. Eventually. I imply, this was an individual who, on the heights of funk, disco and glam rock, recorded six country-esque albums, throw pillows on your ears. And most of their singles topped what was as soon as often called Billboard’s simple listening chart. (So perhaps she was the queen of that.)
By the top of the Seventies, although, she had found out the entire “lady” factor and spent 90 p.c of her first Hollywood film disguised that approach, as a princess. There’s loads happening in “Grease.” Most of it’s weird and has to do with intercourse and a form of pure whiteness, significantly how, in each instances, Newton-John, who died on Monday at 73, was holding onto hers. Not for John Travolta, per se, however for “You’re the One That I Want,” the duet with Travolta (and a triple-X bass line) that ends the film. The virginal bobby-soxer Newton-John had been taking part in was now in pumps and skintight black pants. Her hair had expanded from Sandra Dee to Sophia Loren. You may see her shoulders.
That transformation unlocked one thing new that shot her to the highest of pop’s Olympus: the vestal vamp. Nothing in regards to the presentation of a four-minute pop tune could be the identical. Neither would anyone who sat via a dozen showings of “Grease.” The solely cause my 5- and 6- and 10-year-old selves put up with it in any respect was the information that we’d quickly get to the half on the amusement park the place Olivia Newton-John turns into an ONJ.
I didn’t study a lot from Newton-John about intercourse. Only that its existence was there to be implied and winked at. It’s true that her pelvis was, eventually, affixed to Travolta’s close to the top of “Grease” however on a redundant journey known as the Shake Shack. And, yeah, she does spend that zany video for “Physical” in a disco spa studded with Adonic gymnasium rats, however when the tanned, fatless males stroll off hand-in-hand, she gleefully locks arms with one of many spa’s tubbier purchasers. They’re those she desires — and, consequently, those I wished, too.
The movies, the hit songs, her lip-syncing them on “Solid Gold”: I additionally wished Olivia Newton-John. And certainly one of my mother and father should have identified this as a result of there was a duplicate of her second best hits LP, from 1982, at our home. And realizing what my mother and father weren’t listening to, the one cause it might’ve been there’s for me; I wasn’t even 7. The factor about that album — greater than any I’d ever studied as much as then, apart from Stevie Wonder’s “Hotter Than July” (you might see his shoulders) — is the gatefold, a great album’s second strongest intoxicant. And this one was simply Newton-John in a horizontal show, head to thigh, hair shortish and characteristically a-feather. White knit prime, tight white pants, some gold jewellery. Was she really on her again or just shot to look that approach? I’d have to attend a complete two months, for the gatefold of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” (not a dissimilar pose however with a tiger cub), to see something as mesmerizingly erotic.
Newton-John revamped herself on the daybreak of the music-video period. She knew the ability of the artwork kind — her Grammy-winning 1982 video album, “Olivia Physical,” was the “Lemonade” of its day, inspiring a prime-time network TV event. She solely needed to toy with going too far. Her actual factor was limitations. She appeared to know what hers have been — as a vocalist, as a dancer, as an actor. And she luxuriated in them. There was nothing inherently subversive about her. Yet she was an ironist — the individual you’d least count on to see, say, mounting a fats dude on a therapeutic massage desk and using him like a mechanical bull. Even when she was straining for eros — the way in which she was within the video for “Tied Up,” in a purple leather-based vest, her mouth seemingly in need of irrigation — you have been watching an angel pursue a unclean face.
That’s the explanation she survived “Xanadu” — the musical belch, from 1980, together with her as a Greek muse on curler skates: an imperviousness to the encircling absurdity. It’s the explanation she got here to embody the modern fantasies of enjoyment, painlessness and revenue of the Nineteen Eighties. Nothing disturbed her. She disturbed nobody. Even that gatefold: She’s absolutely clothed! The skates and spandex have been a prop and a metaphor. And “Physical” remained the last decade’s longest-running No. 1 tune.
But sooner or later, she stopped perking us up. Well, we stopped letting her. Madonna had come alongside and threatened to place her out of enterprise. I swore she was a parody of Newton-John’s flirty, jolly, heaven-sent persona; of her being staunchly white whereas adjoining to a wealth of Black and Latin music. What would it not imply to imply it, not simply to get soiled however to be soiled, to combine in a few of that Blackness and brownness? “Like a Virgin,” as an illustration, is Newton-John however extra ornately ironic, authentically, imaginatively lewd. Even although Newton-John’s hit machine was nonetheless going by 1985, she was already turning into a reminiscence of a form of innocence. Which is to say that she was by no means, ever forgotten. She’s a spot pop music has been attempting to get again to: the Stacey Q’s and Cathy Dennises, the Carly Rae Jepsens and Dua Lipas; the one and solely Kylie Minogue.
What I like to return to with Olivia Newton-John isn’t her physique in any respect. It’s her singing. There’s at all times extra to it than I bear in mind. I used to be placing it in sundresses and leotards. But, boy, that voice may work a singlet, too: She discovered to flex her soprano in order that it bent, barked, yipped and squealed. “Totally Hot,” from 1978, often options sounds extra typical for Sea World. Yet any deficiencies in soulfulness have been repaid in spirit.
She additionally perfected an excellent trick: layering. Instead of simply certainly one of her, all of the sudden, in a pre-chorus or a chorus-chorus, there was a fleet, of lilting, undulating, rainbowing, billowing, Bee Gee-ing selves, on “Have You Never Been Mellow,” on “A Little More Love,” on “Magic.” She had however one physique, however on a report, she may turn into a large number. The heat of that sound; the wonderful blue-sky of it nonetheless warrants exclamation — like “oh my lord” however alternatively divine. I like “ONJ.”