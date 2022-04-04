Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist at Grammys 2022

Olivia Rodrigo was named greatest new artist on the Grammy Awards in

Las Vegas on Sunday evening, Trend experiences citing NBC.

Rodrigo was in tears as she took the stage to just accept the award.

She mentioned “this is my biggest dream come true.”

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter and Disney Channel star had a

breakout musical 12 months together with her hit album “Sour” and smash single

“Drivers License.”

Earlier Sunday, Rodrigo gained her first Grammy for greatest pop solo

vocal efficiency for “Drivers License,” which she carried out on the

starting of the telecast.

Women have dominated the very best new artist class in latest

years. The previous three winners included Dua Lipa and Megan Thee

Stallion, who offered the award to Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish,

who carried out simply earlier than it was handed out.