Olivier out of Test series against England with torn hip-flexor muscle





Duanne Olivier has been dominated out of South Africa’s three-Test collection in England due to a Grade 2 tear in his proper hip-flexor muscle. Olivier sustained the damage throughout the four-day tour match in opposition to England Lions, which the South Africans misplaced by an innings and 56 runs.

“Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match,” crew physician Hashendra Ramjee stated. “After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle.

“Due to the extent of the damage, he has been dominated out of the three-match Test collection in opposition to England and can return dwelling the place he’ll start his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical crew.”

Olivier was the best of the South African quick bowlers in the tour game, sending down 13 overs for returns of 2 for 59, even as the Lions put up 672 in their only outing with the bat.

They are additionally with out common vice-captain Temba Bavuma, who didn’t make the tour after struggling an elbow injury on the tour of India earlier within the 12 months.

The first Test will be played at Lord’s from August 17, and will be followed by the second and third Tests, at Old Trafford (from August 25) and at The Oval (from September 8).

Squad: Dean Elgar (capt), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.





