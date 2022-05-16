Ollie Robinson’s lack of appetite raises more doubts about Test recall

Leicestershire 210 and 333 for 9 (Patel 68, Swindells 57, Azad 54, Lenham 4-84) drew with Sussex 450 (Clark, 138, Carter 72, Haines 50)

Around the time that Matthew Potts was summoning one other irresistible fast-bowling efficiency that appears sure to catapult him into an England Test squad for the primary time, Ollie Robinson was bowling off-spin for Sussex.

One appeared hungry for an England debut, one appeared as if his England profession was in abeyance. Robinson bowled solely seven overs within the day, three of seam, 4 of spin. He would have been higher with a scarcity of literal starvation earlier than the match – the after-effects of his meals poisoning on the eve of the sport, in line with Sussex’s head coach, Ian Salisbury, remained debilitating.

“Ollie wasn’t himself all match after the food poisoning,” he mentioned. “He just couldn’t perform. The sickness affected him massively, he had two drips on the first day.”

In principle, Robinson might bowl out the New Zealanders at Hove subsequent week and go to Lord’s along with his type and fame restored, however the squad is predicted to be chosen earlier than that sport with a sequence of gatherings and health assessments in thoughts. To title Robinson within the squad – and likewise to permit him to have a go on the vacationers to show his worthiness – could be a substantial present of religion.

In some methods, England’s resolution will mirror their view of county cricket as a result of Robinson is the archetypal county cricketer in an age when typically they’re in search of nothing of the type.

As a county-style bowler, a participant hardly in vogue, his returns over 4 seasons have been distinctive. He had realized to hunt out seam or swing relying on situations. And he had a superb document with the outdated ball in addition to the brand new. He pressured his choice by way of efficiency.

Thirty-one Test wickets at 21.28 in his maiden summer time of 2021 advised he had made the transition, however even with such an excellent document, his suitability for worldwide cricket stays beneath query. There have been the doubtful social media posts, the undercurrent of unreliability. But he was indisputably considered one of England’s premier seam bowlers and as such he was awarded his first central contract in October.

Perhaps he isn’t the type to be embraced by the system. Not all people is. His stamina and health ranges for Test cricket have been brought into question by England’s bowling coach , Jon Lewis, in January, earlier than he broke down earlier than the beginning of a Test sequence within the West Indies that represented his likelihood to assert an everyday spot.

In Leicester, because of meals as but unknown, he has didn’t make his case. In solely his second Championship look of the season, he bowled just one over on the primary day due to a abdomen upset. Whilst not figuring out his true medical state (and it shouldn’t be dismissed) he would have been higher being sick with exhaustion on the pitch. He nonetheless had inquiries to reply and he flunked the examination.

This ultimate day in Leicester won’t assist. He bowled three overs with the second new ball, took a wicket with a loosener as Ben Mike checked a drive to additional cowl, the place Cheteshwar Pujara held a tremendous diving catch, and was then withdrawn from the assault. He reappeared with the second new ball nonetheless solely 12 overs outdated to bowl 4 overs of inconsequential offspin. Then no extra. Barring, presumably, a little bit of nausea and a lie down.

He is a decent offspinner. As a teenager, he was a batter who bowled spin, he has bowled it at occasions for Sussex with some success and he despatched down three overs on this guise in sun shades in the course of the Melbourne Test in December.

An more and more pedestrian fourth-day floor at Leicester provided gradual flip and was in the end so dispiriting for the bowlers that Leicestershire, nonetheless 45 runs behind initially of the ultimate day with solely 5 wickets left, survived at 333 for 9 with a lead of 93, with Harry Swindells and Callum Parkinson stubbornly repelling 46 overs in an eight-wicket stand of 111.

The consequence leaves each counties and not using a win on the foot of the Second Division, however it is going to be Sussex who will likely be deflated after seemingly being destined to assert their first Championship victory since April final 12 months just for 27 overs misplaced to afternoon showers to value them expensive.

Even when Delray Rawlins prised out each Swindells and Parkinson in fast succession, Swindells’ 57 from 178 balls coming to grief at quick additional, Parkinson (45 from 176) bowled by a faster one, there was no Robinson to be seen.

But if not Robinson then whom? The minute that England’s revamped trio of Rob Key, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes start to debate their fast-bowling shares, their sense of optimism will come beneath critical problem.

Of the 11 specialist quicks to play in a Test within the final two years, solely 5 featured on this spherical of the Championship. Of these 5, the outdated stagers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, have been as resilient as ever and are sure choices after being excluded from an experimental West Indies tour celebration. Craig Overton had a knee-injury scare earlier than returning to duties in Somerset’s win in Bristol, however Robinson should now be a serious doubt.

Some of the absentees may but make a shock inclusion within the England squad. Chris Woakes stays stricken by shoulder and knee bother; Olly Stone and Sam Curran are recovering from stress fractures of the again; and Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will try returns from elbow operations sooner or later this summer time in white-ball cricket.

Two absentees from the Roses match, nevertheless, can’t be solely dominated out. Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood has a stiff again and little cricket behind him, however there isn’t any analysis a couple of critical damage. The similar could be mentioned of Matt Fisher, whose briefly profitable begin to the season at Yorkshire gave approach to fears a couple of “hot spot” in his again and estimates of a four-week lay-off that has now elapsed. Tom Helm, of Middlesex, has lengthy been monitored, and has 14 wickets at 12.28 however he once more is way from match.