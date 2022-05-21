Olusegun Obasanjo secures release of more than 4 000 prisoners of war in Tigray | News24

As a part of confidence-building in Ethipoia’s mini truce, Tigray will launch 4 208 prisoners of battle.

Prisoners implicated in battle crimes will face the total wrath of the regulation.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says 319 vans of humanitarian cargo reached Tigray final week – a file because the begin of the mini truce.

Former Nigeran president Olusegun Obasanjo has secured a diplomatic victory within the Ethiopian civil battle, with the transitional authorities of Tigray committing to launch greater than 4 000 prisoners of battle.

The prisoners had been drawn from armies of the Ethiopian authorities, the Amhara area and Eritrea, and their launch is a “confidence-building exercise” which is a part of honouring the “mini truce” that has been in place for greater than a month.

Tigray’s exterior affairs workplace stated in a press release stated it might be accomplished with the help of the African Union Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, led by Obasanjo, who has been “trying to help us secure a peaceful way out of the war in Tigray”.

Of the greater than 4 000 prisoners, 401 are ladies.

“Accordingly, per the promise we made to Chief Obasanjo, we have decided to release 4 208 prisoners of war. Of those to be released, 401 are women,” the workplace stated.

War crimes

While the momentous decision has been made, if there are battle criminals among the many captured, they’ll face the lengthy arm of the regulation.

“Enemy fighters suspected of having committed atrocities will be held accountable,” the workplace added.

Most of those that had been captured had been taken from areas exterior Tigray. As such, there are little to zero likelihood the prisoners had any function in human rights violations.

Tigray’s exterior affairs workplace accused its rivals of sending pregnant ladies to combat within the battle and a few have given delivery as prisoners.

“Since there were numerous pregnant prisoners of the war – the regime had cruelly deployed pregnant fighters to the frontlines – we have prioritised the release of those that have given birth during their stay in Tigray,” the workplace added.

It additionally known as on Ethiopian authorities to launch Tigrayan prisoners of battle from custody.

Mini truce

At the top of March, Ethiopia’s authorities declared a direct, unilateral truce and ordered that meals assist be transported into the war-torn area.

Last week, the most important consignment because the truce entered the area.

“…319 trucks of humanitarian cargo entered Tigray during the reporting week, the highest number of trucks entering the region in a single week since June 2021,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated.

From 1 April and 16 May, round 15 500 metric tons (MT) of meals had been introduced into Tigray.

However, at the least 68 000 MT are nonetheless required to finish the present meals distribution cycle.

The Meher planting season of the staple crop began this month and there is a delay within the provision of seed and fertiliser.

OCHA has known as for quick supply to farmers.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements which may be contained herein don’t replicate these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.