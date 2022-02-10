OLX fraud survey: 75% respondents faced online frauds during Covid-19 pandemic

An OLX fraud survey has revealed that over three-fourths of all those that responded to the survey, skilled on-line frauds throughout Covid-19 pandemic.

As we enter the third 12 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the dependence on web utilization in India continues to indicate an rising development. Unfortunately, the identical applies to the rise in on-line frauds. There is a giant concern in regards to the state of security of knowledge within the wake of steadily rising cybercrimes. From banking frauds, OTP/ATM frauds, pretend information to stalking or bullying of girls, knowledge theft and far more, on-line frauds and crimes have elevated considerably. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) CRIME IN INDIA 2020; VOL II launched in September 2021, India recorded 50,035 circumstances of cybercrime with a 11.8 p.c enhance over the earlier 12 months. The fee of cyber crimes (incidents per lakh inhabitants) additionally surged from 3.3 in 2019 to three.7 in 2020. The current OLX fraud survey reveals the extent of cybercrime in India.

The fourth version of the OLX initiative, the OLX 2022 Safer Internet Day Study has revealed that over three-fourths of all respondents skilled not less than one on-line fraud throughout the pandemic. Within this, monetary frauds topped the checklist, with half (47%) of all respondents having confronted it. Online procuring stands out as the highest exercise that makes respondents really feel most susceptible or unsafe on the Internet (36%), adopted by use of social media (20%). In the age group of fifty and above, on-line content material consumption is cited as doubtlessly unsafe by 1 in 5 respondents (19%).

While situations of fraud have elevated, customers understand that their very own consciousness in the direction of on-line security has additionally elevated. During the persevering with pandemic, over 3 in 5 respondents imagine that their on-line security consciousness has gone up throughout the pandemic. Among these aged 50 and above, security consciousness has improved for two in 3 respondents.

Similarly, sustaining password hygiene – altering passwords frequently and continuously, and having completely different passwords throughout completely different on-line companies and platforms – is probably the most most popular selection amongst varied security measures throughout all respondents (43%).

Among different issues, the survey tried to gauge how mother and father are responding to the problem of protecting their youngsters secure as their on-line actions have elevated within the wake of the pandemic. It discovered {that a} majority of fogeys depend on utilizing youngster locks on apps, and monitoring the time spent by their youngsters on digital units (60% in whole), to handle their on-line time. Women respondents overwhelmingly depend on monitoring time spent on units (56%) by their youngsters.

For a majority of respondents, web utilization has gone up by over 50% within the final one 12 months, because the frequency of accessing companies on-line has elevated, in addition to new actions have been added. It will be famous that the research was carried out amongst 1500 web customers throughout prime metro and non-metro cities of India between the age teams of 20 and above. Check the highlights under:

1. Among the millennials (these aged 35 and under), web utilization has elevated marginally (10% enhance), in comparison with 18% of these aged greater than 35.

2. Work requirement is the most important contributor (27% of the respondents) to elevated web utilization, total.

3. Increased social media utilization is the second largest contributor (21%).

4. Among these aged 50 and above, on-line procuring stands out as the one largest contributor (28%).

5. Further, almost three-fourths of the respondents throughout all age teams agree that working digitally goes to be the predominant manner ahead. Female respondents are extra emphatic on this settlement in comparison with male respondents by an element of two.

“Internet usage has seen a more than steep rise as people have been confined to their homes, and almost all activities or part thereof has moved online – education, shopping, banking, content consumption. This has led to a significant increase in screen time across age groups” stated Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos India.

Adding additional he stated, “Safer Internet Day highlights the netizens’ online experience, their understanding and awareness of cyber security and safe online behaviour, and challenges that need to be addressed. Our intent through this annual study is to get a first-hand account of the netizens’ changing digital behaviour, and provide them with the right measures to safeguard their online presence.”