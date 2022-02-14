Olympian collapses in terrifying scenes

An athlete will take no additional half within the Winter Olympics after she collapsed over the end line after giving it her absolute all.

Confronting photographs have captured the second a Norwegian athlete collapsed from exhaustion on the end line of the 10km biathlon on the Winter Olympics.

Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was on the verge of successful a medal earlier than coming to a digital standstill close to the top of the race on Sunday.

She was in a position to slowly glide her option to the end line, however as she did skiers continued to go her, placing her in 14th place.

A Eurosport TV commentator even referred to as Tandrevold because the bronze medallist by mistake.

Just making it to the road, Tandrevold collapsed and different athletes rushed to her facet.

The 25-year-old required medical consideration earlier than being carried away. The sheer exhaustion was evident in her face and limp physique.

Norway workforce physician Lars Kolsrud instructed media Tandrevold tried as arduous as she may.

“She went empty on top of the hill and hardly got to the finishing line. When she got there, she was very sad and sorry, because she lost this medal and she was all empty for power,” he mentioned.

“She was not unconscious but she was very, very exhausted. She said nothing except: ‘I’ve spoiled everything’.”

Tandrevold mentioned on Monday she could be heading dwelling and never competing once more at The Games.

“I just think I pushed my limits in the altitude and in a tough race, but since I’ve had issues with my heart earlier in my career, we need to be careful and we need to check it out further,” she mentioned, based on Associated Press.

“I’m not allowed to compete more in these Olympics so I will go home to Norway.”

After the incident, Tandrevold posted on Instagram saying she had reached a brand new low and thanked followers for his or her supportive messages.