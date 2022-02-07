Olympic champ Shiffrin out of giant slalom

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin says her disqualification within the large slalom on the Beijing Games “a huge disappointment”.

Shiffrin missed a gate 5 turns into the primary leg of the two-run occasion that was the primary Alpine snowboarding race of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

It occurred simply seconds after she began her manner down the course in an occasion she received on the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

‘The day was completed principally earlier than it even began,” Shiffrin said.

Coming around a left-turn gate, she lost control, slid and fell on her side.

“Like you’ll be able to see, something can occur and it occurs actually, actually shortly,” Shiffrin mentioned.

“I’m not going to cry about this, as a result of that is simply losing vitality.”

She arrived in China with plans to try to compete in all five individual Alpine events at Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.

She is hoping to become the first Alpine ski racer from the United States to win three Olympic golds across a career.

Next up is the slalom — which the 26-year-old American won that event at Sochi in 2014 — on Wednesday.

She arrived in China as one of the most-watched athletes in any sport at the Winter Olympics, a superstar who has dominated ski racing for long stretches in recent years.

Shiffrin was the seventh racer out of the starting gate — and not the first to encounter trouble.

Italy’s Marta Bassino, who won the World Cup giant slalom title last season and went two spots earlier than Shiffrin on Monday, fell on her left hip, slid down and spun around.

Only skiers who full the primary run get an opportunity to go within the second run, scheduled for afterward Monday.