Olympic Committee president will meet with Peng Shuai in Beijing this month

toggle caption Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP by way of Getty Images

Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP by way of Getty Images

BEIJING –International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach mentioned he plans to satisfy Peng Shuai — the Chinese tennis star who accused a former high Community Party official of sexual assault — face-to-face this month.

Bach mentioned the IOC is aware of “she is living here in Beijing, that she is reporting that she can move freely, that she is spending time with her family and friends.”

He went on to say the subsequent step is to satisfy her in individual “to convince us in person of her well-being and of her state of mind.”

Bach was talking to media throughout a wide-ranging press convention forward of the official opening of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 4.

Peng disappeared for weeks final 12 months after strolling again her accusation towards a Communist Party official — elevating fears of her private security in China. Her Nov. 2 social media publish reporting the assault initially grabbed world consideration. She mentioned former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli pressured her into sexual relations.

Bach mentioned although he and different IOC officers have spoken to the highest ladies’s tennis participant a number of occasions by way of video convention, they wish to see her in individual to make sure her security. Peng is a former No. 1-ranked participant in ladies’s doubles who received titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

To obtain this in-person assembly, Bach mentioned Peng will enter the closed-loop of the Olympics within the metropolis, which requires destructive coronavirus checks. It’s unclear what, if something, the IOC may do in the event that they discover Peng is unable to satisfy in individual or if she experiences fearing for her security.

Outside of the state of affairs surrounding Peng, Bach prevented taking any place on controversies associated to internet hosting the Winter Games in China — a rustic the place human rights abuses have been reported — in addition to different political points.

“If we are getting in the middle of tensions, disputes and confrontations of the political powers than we are putting the games at risk,” Bach mentioned.

The IOC’s place shouldn’t be new.

In the lead as much as the Games, the IOC avoided criticizing the Chinese hosts and the nation’s human rights document and mentioned it might stay politically impartial.

The U.S. authorities, Great Britain, and others have labeled the remedy of China’s Uyghur minority as cultural genocide. There are continued experiences of violations towards Tibetans and Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators.

Because of this the U.S. and different nations are present process a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games. Athletes from the U.S. and different boycotting nations are nonetheless competing, nonetheless.

None of this has appeared to section Bach or the IOC.

Neither will the continued coronavirus pandemic that — for the second time in two years has added main obstacles for athletes, media, and different personnel in Beijing for the Winter Games.

The Winter Games will proceed by means of Feb. 20.