Olympic figure skaters’ medals are in limbo over a (new) Russian doping scandal

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Medalists in crew determine skating nonetheless have not acquired their prizes on the Beijing Olympics, due to an obvious failed doping check. Russian media report that the athlete in query is Kamila Valieva, who made historical past by touchdown two quadruple jumps.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Valieva, 15, examined constructive for a coronary heart drug referred to as trimetazidine, which might enhance athletes’ endurance and blood effectivity. Russian media retailers report that Valieva submitted the pattern in query earlier than profitable final month’s European championship.

Valieva returned to the ice Thursday after lacking follow on Wednesday. Her absence had led to hypothesis that she may need been suspended — however Olga Ermolina, a press officer of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, instructed media retailers that Valieva shouldn’t be underneath an Olympic suspension. That implies Valieva will compete within the ladies’s single competitors, which begins on Tuesday.

The groups’ medal ceremony for the Russian Olympic Committee (who gained gold), the U.S. (silver) and Japan (bronze) was referred to as off on Tuesday due to what officers describe as a “legal issue.” As of Thursday, the medals stay in limbo. If Russia’s win is thrown out, fourth-place Canada would acquire a spot on the rostrum and the U.S. would rise to take the gold.

The high-profile case is a check of the Olympics’ beliefs of the equity and integrity of sport, based on USOPC board chairwoman Susanne Lyons.

“While we don’t have all the information on this situation, the reality is that the whole credibility of the Olympic Movement and the Paralympic Movement stands teetering on the edge,” Lyons stated in an announcement despatched to NPR.

Aside from the timing of the check, one other complication could possibly be Valieva’s age. At 15, she is a “protected person,” as outlined by the World Anti-Doping Code. That lowers the potential punishment for minor athletes who’re confirmed to be doping to a minimal of a reprimand and a most of a two-year ban. And underneath the code, officers should not required to publicly establish such athletes.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency says trimetazidine was added to the WADA Prohibited List in 2014 — initially as a stimulant banned solely throughout competitors. But for 2015, it was classified as a metabolic modulator and banned each throughout and outdoors of competitors.

Trimetazidine has beforehand been linked to athletes from Russia, which stays underneath sanctions stemming from its state-sanctioned program of utilizing medicine to cheat in sports activities.

At the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, trimetazidine was detected in Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva. In that case, Sergeeva was disqualified and her two-person crew’s outcomes have been thrown out.

Also in 2018, Russian roller Alexander Krushelnitsky’s crew was stripped of its bronze medal after he examined constructive for meldonium — one other drug that will increase blood move. It’s banned underneath the identical part of the WADA prohibited list as trimetazidine.

Krushelnitsky acquired a four-year ban. Sergeeva was initially hit with the identical punishment, however the Court of Arbitration for Sport decreased her ban to 2 years, regardless of her beforehand testing constructive for meldonium. Sergeeva is competing in the Beijing Games; she took her first coaching runs on Thursday.