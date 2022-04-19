Olympic hockey gold medallist Pisani dies

Olympic hockey champion Sandy Pisani has died. She was 63.

Pisani was a member of the Hockeyroos crew that gained Australia’s first Olympic gold medal within the sport on the 1988 Seoul Games.

She captained the Hockeyroos from 1985-86 and competed on the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

From 1981-88 she earned 105 Australian caps.

Pisani was head selector when the Hockeyroos gained gold medals on the 1996 and 2000 Olympics and in addition coached within the sport.

Olympic biking gold medallist and long-time Tour Down Under race director Mike Turtur was her accomplice for 32 years.

Turtur and daughter Elli have launched a press release saying Pisani died on Monday morning at hospital in her residence metropolis of Adelaide.

She was recognized with most cancers in December 2019, and the assertion stated Pisani’s household was along with her when she died.

“Sandy has fought tirelessly and in true competitive spirit for more than than two years until her very last breath,” the assertion stated.

“She loved her family and friends with great passion and heart, fiercely loyal and feisty, compassionate and kind, we will cherish all of our special memories and times shared in our hearts forever.”

Pisani is a life member of Hockey SA and was inducted into the SA sport corridor of fame in 2015.