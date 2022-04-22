Olympic silver medallist Groom retires from rowing

Angus Groom (second from left) gained silver at Tokyo 2020 alongside Jack Beaumont, Tom Barras and Harry Leask

Olympic silver medallist Angus Groom has retired from worldwide rowing.

The Scot has been learning Medical Science at Oxford University since his return from the Games and is pursuing a profession as a analysis scientist.

His retirement follows success in this month’s Boat Race between the colleges of Oxford and Cambridge.

Representing Great Britain, Groom additionally gained bronze on the 2019 European Championships in Lucerne.

“The decision to retire was not an easy one, but I am looking forward to exploring other opportunities in life”, he mentioned.

“Ever since I started rowing back in 2005, it was my dream to represent Great Britain.

“Before the Tokyo Olympics, realistically we thought a bronze medal was attainable. To win a silver medal looks like we gained the gold, so I really feel that I’ve achieved all that I need to obtain throughout the sport.”