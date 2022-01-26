Olympic-song composer says Olympic Games changed his life

As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games at the moment are proper across the nook, Winter Olympics songs, together with “Burning Snowflakes,” “Together for a Shared Future” and “See You in Beijing,” have been sung nationwide and have obtained widespread applause.

Chang Shilei, a pop singer-songwriter who’s amongst those that contributed to the theme music of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, “You and Me,” composed the music for the Winter Olympics songs “See You in Beijing,” “Burning Snowflakes” and “Together for a Shared Future.” The lyrics of the three songs had been written by Wang Pingjiu, a veteran songwriter.

“See You in Beijing” is type of a continuation of the music “You and Me,” mentioned Chang. “I was driven by instincts when I was composing the song, feeling that I had embarked on my Olympic journey a second time,” Chang mentioned.

Chang mentioned his musical profession shifted to a brand new stage after 2008. Ever since then, he has regularly been invited to compose music for Olympic songs and sports activities songs.

In 2008, when Chang was a scholar on the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, Chen Qigang, the music director for the opening and shutting ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, invited Chang to change into a member of his group. Chang later contributed to the theme music for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, “You and Me,” which was carried out on the opening ceremony by Chinese singer Liu Huan and British soprano Sarah Brightman.

Chang Shilei performs a music he composed referred to as “Bay.” (China News Agency/Chen Chuhong)

Chang mentioned that music comes from life, taking the music “Bay” composed by him for example. “Bay,” with the music composed by Chang and the lyrics by Wang, was carried out by Faye Wong through the Mid-Autumn Festival Concert within the Greater Bay Area in 2021.

Chang grew up in Guangzhou, the capital metropolis of Guangdong Province, and discovered Cantonese from his classmates. While producing the music “Bay,” an thought got here into Chang’s thoughts, which made him extra sure that “Bay” was going to be sung in Cantonese. “Bay” is Chang’s first music created utilizing Cantonese.

