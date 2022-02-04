Olympic swimmer’s court ultimatum

An Olympic swimmer has been given an ultimatum after fronting court docket in Sydney on drug prices.

Olympic swimmer Scott Miller has been given an ultimatum after dealing with court docket on drug prices.

A Justice of the Peace advised Miller pleas have to be entered at his subsequent look, as it’s virtually a yr since he was arrested for his alleged function in a drug syndicate.

Miller was arrested at his Rozelle dwelling in February 2021 following a police investigation into the availability of greater than $2 million, or at the very least 4kg, value of ice.

Two different males had been charged alongside the Olympian together with Wayne Allan Johnson, who was arrested at his Balmain dwelling and Justin Szabolics, who allegedly picked up the medication from Miller.

Miller is accused of driving the consignment of medicine about 280km from Sydney to Yass, the place he was met by Szabolics.

The medication had been allegedly ditched greater than 200km additional south after Szabolics and the opposite man had been concerned in a high-speed pursuit with police.

Miller allegedly collected a white Toyota Camry from the Balmain space on January 11, 2021, after a person sporting high-vis clothes allegedly left a pink, white and blue striped bag within the footwell of the automotive.

The silver medallist allegedly hid the bag, which held eight candles containing meth value $2.2 million, in a secret compartment and left the automotive in a single day.

Miller picked up Johnson the subsequent day and the pair drove the Camry to Yass, in line with police.

It was there that it was allegedly handed over to Szabolics who drove it down the Hume Highway in direction of Albury.

Police the next day discovered the bag allegedly containing the medication in lengthy grass close to an intersection at Cookardinia, 230km southwest of Yass and simply 75km from Albury.

It was greater than a month earlier than Miller was arrested at his Rozelle dwelling on February 16.

Footage from the arrest exhibits a shirtless Miller together with his face blurred sporting nothing however a pair of blue denims as he slumps in a white chair round a glass desk inside a sparsely furnished room.

Another man, who seems to solely be sporting a pair of blue shorts, will be seen sitting on the opposite aspect of the desk scattered with gadgets resembling a lolly packet, a cigarette field and a brown procuring bag.

Miller was charged with two counts of supplying a industrial amount of a prohibited drug, coping with the proceeds of crime and directing a prison group.

Johnson was charged with supplying a big industrial amount of medicine, and taking part in a prison group. He has additionally not utilized for bail.

Meanwhile, Szabolics was charged with taking part in a prison group and supplying a big industrial amount of a prohibited drug.

None of the lads appeared at Central Local Court on Thursday when the matter was talked about earlier than Magistrate Robert Williams.

A consultant from the Director of Public Prosecutions advised the court docket the matter was being adjourned to barter a plea deal and ensure the agreed information.

Magistrate William advised the court docket it had been virtually one yr for the reason that matter had first appeared in court docket and pleas will must be submitted on the subsequent listening to.

“It should be ready to proceed on the next occasion,” he mentioned.

The matter was adjourned to February 24 for pleas to be entered.