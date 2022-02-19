Olympics great Katarina Witt breaks down over Kamila Valieva controversy

Figure skating nice Katarina Witt was lowered to tears over the fallout of Kamila Valieva’s doping scandal on the Beijing Olympics.

Witt, a two-time gold medallist from Germany, known as Valieva “a shadow of herself” following the Russian teen’s error-filled free skate efficiency, which dropped her to fourth place after a first-place end within the brief program on Tuesday on the Winter Games.

“What has happened is exactly what she should have been protected from,” Witt stated on German TV, in line with Yahoo Sports.

“She is 15. She’s a child. I’m sorry. When you see her sitting there, shattered …”

Valieva fell on the ice throughout her free skate efficiency and appeared inconsolable as she awaited her scores off the ice, the place she was joined by coaches Eteri Tutberidze and Daniil Gleikhengauz.

Following the routine, Tutberidze, a former skater who’s notoriously strict, reportedly chided the 15-year-old: “Why did you let it go? Why did you stop fighting?”

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, has since blasted Valieva’s entourage for his or her “tremendous coldness” after the teenager’s tough outing.

“When I afterwards saw how she was received by her closest entourage with that appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this, rather than giving her comfort, rather than try to help her,” he stated.

Witt, who received gold within the girls’ singles occasions on the Sarajevo and Calgary Games in 1984 and 1988, respectively, famous the immense strain Valieva was beneath.

“She was a shadow of herself,” Witt stated. “She couldn’t win in this whole game whether she had skated perfectly and became Olympic champion. Yes, it would have been debated, but what has now happened is the absolute worst.”

Shortly after Valieva helped propel the Russian Olympic Committee to a gold medal in a crew occasion, it was reported the teenager had examined constructive for trimetazidine, a banned coronary heart remedy, in December. She was cleared for competitors on Monday by the Court of Arbitration for sport, noting Valieva, who’s a minor, would endure “irreparable harm” if disqualified.

Witt stated she wished somebody near Valieva would have eliminated the younger athlete from the state of affairs completely.

“I wish someone like her mother or someone responsible would have taken her out of there, put her in a plane home, three months away from this whole mess, before the tsunami which has crashed over her came,” Witt stated.

Although Valieva didn’t medal in Thursday’s competitors, her ROC teammates, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, received gold and silver, respectively.

