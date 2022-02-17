Olympics Live Updates: Canada Defeats U.S. to Reclaim Gold in Women’s Hockey

Image At the beginning of Thursday’s sport, Canada had scored 54 objectives, an Olympic match report. Credit… Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times

All by way of the Beijing Games, the unchecked swagger of Canada’s girls’s hockey group had been conspicuous for all to see — and to admire, fume over and worry.

There had been the humiliations of the groups that may play for the bronze medal, the edgy digs at rivals, the nuanced critiques of the failed methods to attain on Ann-Renée Desbiens, the goaltender who made the Canadian crease a fortress.

The Canadians proved Thursday that each one of it was justified: They overpowered the United States within the gold medal sport, 3-2, and reclaimed the Olympic crown that the Americans had wrested away 4 years in the past.

Canada United States

Canada’s victory was a show of strong-armed, swarming play, blended with just a few doses of luck and an angsty, livid drive that began with the Olympic loss in 2018.

The final result was one which the Canadians had tiptoed towards predicting. To them, a gold medal typically appeared much less about redemption and extra about merely assembly a ceaselessly excessive normal.

“We’ve been playing so well that when we do play our way — and not focus on other teams or focus on who we’re playing — we are unstoppable,” stated Natalie Spooner, a ahead on her third Canadian Olympic group.

Canada appeared to strike about seven minutes into Thursday’s sport, when the American goaltender Alex Cavallini deflected a puck and noticed Spooner sweep it in with a strong shot. The United States, although, challenged that Canada had been offside, an evaluation the officers upheld.

“I owe you one,” Spooner stated her teammate Sarah Nurse instructed her on the bench. “I was offside.”

Thirty-five seconds later, the purpose arrived: After Canada received a face-off, Nurse took a go, spun and scored.

Canada doubled its lead later within the interval on a shot by Marie-Philip Poulin, the Canadian captain who was taking part in in her fourth Games, and pushed it to 3-0 when Poulin scored once more halfway by way of the second.

Hilary Knight scored a short-handed purpose for the United States late within the second, promising that the Americans would at the least keep away from the indignity of being shut out when a gold medal was for the taking.

An influence-play purpose with 13 seconds to play made the ultimate rating shut. By then, although, the Canadian group knew its victory was assured.

So did the Americans.

“We wanted to just get a lot of pucks in there and actually have a lot of bodies, and I don’t think we did enough of a great job of that,” U.S. ahead Abby Roque stated.

Thursday’s spectacle was acquainted floor, the sixth gold medal sport between Canada and the United States since girls’s hockey grew to become an Olympic sport in 1998. The United States captured the primary Olympic title however not one other till 2018, when it received a sport determined by a shootout that was seen, at the least in Canada, as an aberration, not a harbinger of an influence shift.

Amanda Kessel (28) of the United States and defender Claire Thompson (42) of Canada battle for the puck within the third interval. Credit… Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times Hilary Knight (21) of the United States scores the U.S.’s first purpose within the second interval. Credit… Chang W. Lee/The New York Times

Many of the conferences resulting in Thursday’s sport advised as a lot. The Canadians received a preliminary spherical sport in Beijing, 4-2, and posted a 4-2 report in a collection of pre-Olympic exhibition video games in North America.

The groups had been the unquestioned titans of the Games. Entering Thursday, Canada had scored 54 objectives, an Olympic match report, and had three girls — Brianne Jenner, Sarah Fillier and Jamie Lee Rattray — among the many 5 high scorers in Beijing.

The United States had logged two shutout wins, and had twice defeated Finland, which received the bronze medal on Wednesday evening.

Led by Kendall Coyne Schofield, the captain and one of many world’s quickest skaters, and Knight, who on Thursday set the American report for many video games performed by a girls’s hockey participant on the Olympics, the United States possessed a fearsome assault that pressured rival goalies to confront a storm of photographs by way of the match.

But the Americans struggled once more on Thursday to show possibilities into objectives. At the identical time, they discovered a Canadian squad keen — and in a position — to attain shortly. In the primary interval, Canada tied the United States for photographs, with 11, a marked shift from their final assembly, when the Americans had 16 makes an attempt within the first and the Canadians managed solely 5.

Canada 3 21 0 for two 6 United States 2 40 1 for 3 4

The United States ultimately outpaced Canada in photographs once more, calling to thoughts the Canadian judgment after their first assembly that the Americans had been all too completely happy to attempt to overwhelm opponents with a barrage of photographs that weren’t all the time good ones.

Still, it was a method that labored for a lot of the Games. But as time pale on Thursday, with the Americans scrambling to a closing soundtrack of clacking and hitting and emptying their web with greater than three minutes to play, it was clear which group had proven itself to be the higher one.

Just as Canada had lengthy asserted that it will.