Olympics Live Updates: Chloe Kim Wins 2nd Straight Gold in Snowboard Halfpipe

Image Chloe Kim of the United States after she received gold within the girls’s halfpipe ultimate. Credit… Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times

Chloe Kim did it once more, hovering to a different Olympic gold medal within the halfpipe.

Just as she did 4 years in the past, she opened the competitors by touchdown a rating that nobody may prime. Kim knew it, too. When she obtained to the underside of her first run, she put her fingers to her head, fell on her knees in pleasure, and laughed, as if she had shocked even herself.

The efficiency got here after an uncharacteristically unhealthy warm-up, the place Kim struggled to land her main routine. Her coaches stated that she was combating off nerves. Kim stated she arrived to the ultimate “in a weird head space.”

Her outburst on the backside was a mixture of pleasure and aid.

“I was like, I don’t want to feel all this pressure of not being able to land my first safety run,” she stated. “So I just was overflowing with emotion when I was able to land it on the first go.”

Kim was awarded with an untouchable rating of 94. Queralt Castellet, of Spain, earned the silver medal, and Sena Tomita, of Japan, received bronze, neither severely threatening Kim’s efficiency.

Kim tried to ratchet the diploma of problem in her ultimate two runs, the best way she had 4 years in the past. She fell each occasions. It didn’t matter. The contest was over almost as rapidly because it began.

“Not to discount any of these riders, but she has a bag of tricks that not anyone else does,” Kim’s longtime coach, Rick Bower, stated. “And she showcased that in her first run.”

The victory felt much less like a coronation for Kim, now 21, however a private comeback of types. The lingering query as she scooted away was what occurs subsequent.

Four years in the past, Kim arrived to the 2018 Olympics and landed into the embrace of a heat South Korean crowd, a loving household and on the spot stardom. She was 17. It all appeared really easy.

The 2022 Olympic halfpipe ultimate had none of that, besides within the pipe itself. There was no crowd due to the pandemic. Her household didn’t attend. And Kim is now 21.

This is a distinct time and a distinct Kim.

Chloe Kim fell on her second and third runs however nonetheless remained in first place with a 94. Credit… Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times

The attention from the last Olympic victory, and some of the nastiness, even inside snowboarding circles, almost chased her from the game. She didn’t strap on a snowboard for 22 months, went to school at Princeton and acquired a home. She grew up into somebody extra difficult than America’s snowboarding sweetheart.

She tossed herself again into the Olympic cycle, a bit reluctantly. She was nonetheless one of the best on the earth, with little dispute. Kim had not competed a lot since returning to the circuit a 12 months in the past, which could have given her competitors some hope that she was rusty, however she had received every thing she entered.

Kim has grown up since she was at 17 — a bit extra guarded, a bit extra unbiased, a bit extra leery of the stardom that comes with each smile and near-perfect run. She stated she is extra ready for the push of consideration this time.

“Now that I’ve grown up a little more and I understand boundaries, and I have an amazing therapist, I think it’ll make the journey a lot more doable for me,” Kim stated.

She contemplated retirement 4 years in the past. Bower admitted that it isn’t out of the realm of potentialities that Kim slides away from snowboard competitions for good.

She turned skilled at age 13, only a woman. She spent her teenage years within the cloistered world of snowboarding. It was all too confining for Kim, who likes to fly free, who has a reluctant relationship with fame and different folks’s expectations.

That is why she spent a lot of the time since profitable her first gold medal making an attempt to develop into one thing aside from a snowboarder.

For yet another day, at the very least, she proved that no one can do it higher within the halfpipe. She was in cost, and nobody else may get shut.