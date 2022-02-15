Olympics Live Updates: Eileen Gu Adds a Silver; U.S. Speedskaters Settle for Bronze

The United States completed third in speedskating crew pursuit after falling to Russia within the semifinals. Credit… Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times

The United States completed third in speedskating’s crew pursuit on Tuesday, amassing the second American speedskating medal of those Olympics. The United States males are the world report holders within the crew pursuit and had been favored to win the occasion, making the third-place end equal elements success and disappointment.

Norway Russian Olympic Committee United States

The American crew of Joey Mantia, Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman defeated the Netherlands within the B last — successfully the bronze medal race — by virtually three seconds. Norway received the gold, for the second Olympics in a row, defeating Russia within the last.

But an sudden determination probably price the United States an opportunity to race Norway within the last. Mantia, essentially the most achieved American skater, didn’t skate within the semifinals towards a crew from Russia, with Ethan Cepuran chosen as an alternative by the crew to race with Dawson and Lehman.

Dawson, Lehman and Cepuran skated effectively, main by means of the center of the race — their time of three minutes 37.05 seconds was quicker than the Olympic report (and quicker than the Americans skated with Mantia within the B last). But the Russians skated a good higher race, and received by virtually half a second.

Cepuran and Mantia each stated they had been solely a bit of bit disillusioned by the semifinal loss. “How unlucky do you gotta be that Russia goes four seconds faster in their semi than their final?” Mantia stated. “Race of their lives. You can’t really be sad about it. It’s just kind of unlucky.”

The plan was at all times for Mantia to not skate within the quarterfinals, the crew stated. Before the semifinals the skaters sat down and talked frankly about how all of them felt, and that dialog resulted in Cepuran’s skating within the semifinals as an alternative of Mantia. After the semifinals, Cepuran was extra drained than Dawson, who arrived at the Olympics late and was brisker, and so he stepped apart for Mantia.

In the boys’s crew pursuit, three crew members skate in single file solely inches aside for eight laps, with the time of the final skater to cross the end line counted. Usually each lap or two the entrance skater, who does the grueling work of setting the tempo whereas the others glide in his slipstream, peels to the again and lets a brand new teammate lead, and endure.

As a bunch of people, the United States skaters are much less achieved than most of their opponents. None of them had received an Olympic medal earlier than, for instance, and in addition to Mantia, none have come notably shut. Their opponents within the bronze medal race, the Dutch, had been led by the nine-time Olympic medalist Sven Kramer and the four-time medalist Patrick Roest.

But the United States has prioritized the crew pursuit over the previous 4 years with a bold and innovative strategy that has upended how the race is run. Instead of exchanging the position of who skates up entrance, the United States has one member lead the whole race, whereas his teammates use the power saved to bodily push each other ahead. The technique has had success: The Americans set the world report in Salt Lake City in December, and the Norwegians, who received the gold on Tuesday, freely admit to having copied it.

The bronze medal is the primary for all of the United States skaters, and got here within the third, and presumably last, Olympics for Mantia, who’s 36. Last week he appeared he appeared resigned to retiring with out ever profitable an Olympic medal after ending sixth within the 1,500 meters.

“It’s heartbreaking, you know,” Mantia stated on the time. “I really thought that this was my chance.”

It was troublesome to be too disillusioned, then, after lastly profitable a medal. “I feel like the weight’s been lifted in a sense,” Mantia stated. “I’m an Olympic medalist.”

In the ladies’s crew pursuit, the favored Canadians defeated the Japanese and set a brand new Olympic report. The Japanese led the whole race, however on the ultimate curve Nana Takagi abruptly misplaced her stability and fell, handing the gold medal to the Canadians. The Netherlands defeated Russia for the bronze.