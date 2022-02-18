Olympics Live Updates: Olympics Chief Says Treatment of Valieva Was ‘Chilling’

Eileen Gu after successful the gold medal in freestyle snowboarding halfpipe. Credit… Doug Mills/The New York Times

Eileen Gu did what she got down to do.

Gu, the 18-year-old Californian who is competing for China on the Beijing Games, had already gained two medals in freestyle snowboarding occasions. She took gold in big air final week and narrowly missed one other in slopestyle on Tuesday, finishing with silver.

On Friday, she entered the halfpipe — which she believes is the perfect of her three occasions — in search of a trifecta.

With a big crowd of Chinese followers cheering her each trick, she simply scored a 95.25 on her second run, placing her far above the remainder of the sphere. By the time she was up for her third run, she had already gained gold.

Her halfpipe win accomplished the objective she had set for the Winter Olympics: to win three medals for China.

Gu was going to attempt a closing run with a troublesome cork 10, to point out off a bit, however her teammate Kexin Zhang fell and hit her head, then struggled to rise up earlier than snowboarding down the halfpipe. That made Gu rethink a dangerous run.

“It kind of woke me up, and I’ve never taken a victory lap before in my entire life, so I felt like, ‘You know what, last event at the Olympics, it feels like I finally deserve it,’” she stated. “I’m really happy.”

Canadians got here in robust after Gu, with Cassie Sharpe taking silver and Rachael Karker bronze. Sharpe, who gained the halfpipe gold on the 2018 Olympics, got here again from knee surgical procedure final 12 months.

“I’ve been through hell and back the last year, so I’m just so grateful that all the pieces that I’ve worked so hard on came together today,” she stated.

Gu’s competitors additionally included her prime rival, Kelly Sildaru of Estonia, the one different lady who competed in all three of Gu’s occasions. Sildaru, who completed fourth, stated the halfpipe was a little bit sluggish on Friday when it was windy, particularly the suitable wall. But she was comfortable along with her efficiency.

“These Olympics have been amazing,” she stated. “I’m just happy now that I can go back home and rest a little bit.” She earned one medal, a bronze in slopestyle.

The United States had a powerful contingent, led by the 17-year-old Hanna Faulhaber, who was fourth on the world championships final 12 months, and Brita Sigourney, 32, who gained Olympic bronze 4 years in the past. Faulhaber completed sixth, Sigourney tenth and Carly Margulies eleventh within the 12-woman closing.

Gu has attracted worldwide consideration — and a few debate — for her resolution in 2019 to characterize her mom’s homeland.

The resolution was barely famous when she was 15 and the Beijing Olympics have been practically three years away. Now Gu dominates her sport and finds herself straddling a rising geopolitical rift between her two international locations.

Yan Gu, Eileen’s mom, was born in Shanghai and raised in Beijing, the daughter of a authorities engineer. She emigrated to the United States about 30 years in the past for postgraduate research and settled in San Francisco.

Eileen Gu, raised in San Francisco, has change into a mannequin, representing luxurious manufacturers like Louis Vuitton and Tiffany. She has so many sponsorships in China that she is a ubiquitous presence in commercials and receives glowing protection from the state information media.

Gu has stated that she needs to be a bridge between the United States and China whereas inspiring younger girls and serving to China’s nascent winter-sports business to develop. She and her mom have declined to debate any of the thorny geopolitical points that contain the rival international locations.

Gu is aware of the previous two weeks will change her life without end.

“It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I’ve ever experienced in my life,” she stated.