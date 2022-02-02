Olympics Torch begins COVID-shortened trek past Beijing landmarks

Beijing kicked off its Winter Olympics torch relay early on Wednesday, with Chinese basketball nice and Olympian Yao Ming among the many first to hold the flame on a journey that can final simply three days attributable to COVID-19 curbs, Trend reviews citing Reuters.

The relay will carry the flame previous landmarks together with the Great Wall, and is way extra modest than the globe-spanning occasion forward of Beijing’s 2008 Summer Games that was disrupted by protests alongside the way in which.

Because of COVID-19, solely chosen members of the general public will witness the torch relay.

The Feb. 4-20 Games are happening inside a “closed loop” bubble that seals off athletes and different Olympics personnel from the general public, and the occasions will solely be attended by chosen teams of individuals.

“That is, of course, bad luck but what can you do?”, Georgios Iliopoulos, Greece’s ambassador to China and one of many torch-bearers, mentioned when requested if he was anxious that the 2022 Games can be remembered because the “corona Olympics”.

“You cannot stop life and we do the best we can to continue with what we have to deal with. The main thing is we keep together at this and leave it behind us as soon as possible,” he instructed reporters.

The flame, which was flown from Greece in October, will journey to competitors zones, together with Zhangjiakou in neighbouring Hebei province, earlier than ending its journey with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at Friday’s opening ceremony.