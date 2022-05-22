Asia

Oman drops COVID-19 measures

Oman drops COVID-19 measures
Oman introduced on Sunday the lifting of all measures that had been taken to stop the unfold of COVID-19, in all venues and for all actions, state TV reported, citing a press release from the federal government committee coping with the pandemic.

There have been 389,943 infections and 4,260 coronavirus-related deaths reported within the sultanate for the reason that pandemic started, in response to Reuters knowledge.

