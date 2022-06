Oman has made new oil discoveries that can elevate its manufacturing

by 50,000 to 100,000 barrels within the coming two to a few years,

vitality and minerals minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy mentioned on

Saturday, Trend

reviews citing Al Arabiya.

Crude oil reserves within the Sultanate presently stand at 5.2

billion barrels, and gasoline reserves at round 24 trillion cubic ft,

he added.