Omarion Blast Pastor Who Criticized Kevin Samuels Over GoFundMe

Omarion converse out in opposition to Pastor Jamal Bryant who criticized late Kevin Samuels over a GoFundMe account.

Kevin Samuels had some very robust feedback that ruffled many feathers whereas he was alive, and even in dying, the YouTuber remains to be a subject of dialog.

Among those that have addressed the feedback he made about girls is in style preacher Jamal Bryant who talked about Samuels’ feedback about girls throughout his sermon on Mother’s Day.

In a clip shared on-line, Bryant, who’s a senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, introduced up the YouTuber’s feedback that ladies who’ve reached the age of 35 however aren’t married are virtually ineffective and can die alone.

“To men who have no authority. How can a man say that you are of low value after 35-years-old? How can a man say that you do not have the level of traction of a high-powered man when that man has got to get a GoFundMe for his funeral?”

The GoFundMe in query was arrange by a girl named Melanie King, who is alleged to be his older sister. In the outline, King explains that the funds raised will go in direction of Samuels’ aged mom, whose bills he paid whereas he was alive, and his minor daughter.

The feedback, nonetheless, have been considered unsavory as Samuels is now useless, however individuals proceed to tug him for being misogynistic whereas he was alive. Singer Omarion, nonetheless, stepped in to defend the picture advisor and relationship guru.

“It’s sad when people can not respect “the family” after dropping a cherished one. He’s now not right here. Why add insult to damage? What in regards to the those who cherished him- like his mother? ”

Screenshot IG

He continued, “They gotta see this or hear about it. This is disgusting & wack asf. Regardless of his views, he did not kill nobody. We all need to have more compassion. This is why I do not attend these “fake” locations of worship. Respectfully,” Omarion wrote within the feedback part on the Shaderoom in response to Bryant’s video bashing Samuels.

See additionally

Samuels died on May 5 from a suspected coronary heart assault. A police report of the incident mentioned he died within the firm of a girl he met that very same night time and who was spending the night time with him.

The girl who referred to as 911 for assist will be heard begging the operator to ship an ambulance and asking for a defibrillator as a result of she mentioned he was having a coronary heart assault.