Ombudsman criticizes how Commission handled request for access to President’s text messages

The Ombudsman has criticized how the Commission dealt with a request for public entry to textual content messages between its President and the CEO of a pharmaceutical firm.

She has now requested it to do a extra intensive seek for the related messages.

In response to the general public entry request by a journalist, the Commission mentioned no file had been stored of such messages, which have been associated to the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Ombudsman inquiry revealed that the Commission didn’t explicitly ask the President’s private workplace (cupboard) to search for textual content messages.

Instead, it requested her cupboard to search for paperwork that fulfil the Commission’s inner standards for recording – textual content messages are usually not presently thought-about to fulfill these standards.

The Ombudsman discovered that this amounted to maladministration.

“The narrow way in which this public access request was treated meant that no attempt was made to identify if any text messages existed. This falls short of reasonable expectations of transparency and administrative standards in the Commission,” mentioned Emily O’Reilly.

“Not all text messages need to be recorded, but text messages clearly do fall under the EU transparency law and so relevant text messages should be recorded. It is not credible to claim otherwise.”

“When it comes to the right of public access to EU documents, it is the content of the document that matters and not the device or form. If text messages concern EU policies and decisions, they should be treated as EU documents. The EU administration needs to update its document recording practices to reflect this reality.”

“Access to EU documents is a fundamental right. While this is a complex issue for many reasons, EU administrative practices should evolve and grow with the times we live in and the modern methods we use to communicate,” mentioned the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman requested the Commission to ask the Commission President’s private workplace to go looking once more for the related textual content messages. If any textual content messages are recognized, the Commission ought to then assess whether or not they meet the standards – below the EU entry to paperwork legislation – for being launched.

Background

In April 2021, the New York Times printed an article during which it reported that the Commission President and the CEO of a pharmaceutical firm had exchanged texts associated to the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. This prompted a journalist to request public entry to textual content messages and different paperwork regarding the alternate. The Commission recognized three paperwork as falling inside the scope of the request – an electronic mail, a letter, and a press launch – which have been all launched. The complainant turned to the Ombudsman because the Commission had not recognized any textual content messages.

Regulation 1049/2001, which units out the general public’s proper to entry EU paperwork, defines a doc as “any content whatever its medium (written on paper or stored in electronic form or as a sound, visual or audiovisual recording) concerning a matter relating to the policies, activities and decisions falling within the institution’s sphere of responsibility”.

The query whether or not textual content messages needs to be registered is being addressed in a separate ongoing strategic initiative on how EU establishments file textual content and immediate messages despatched/acquired by employees members of their skilled capability.

The particulars of the Recommendation are here.

