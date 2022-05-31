Ombudsman scathing of EPA over West Gate Tunnel toxic soil dumping

Communities close to the three proposed websites at Ravenhall, Bacchus Marsh and Bulla expressed deep concern over the contaminated soil, together with fears it’d improve the chance of beginning defects and terminal sickness, and contaminate waterways. While the EPA adopted the regulation and took a cautious strategy to discarding the soil, Glass discovered residents had been “left in the dark” as a result of the authority didn’t meaningfully interact with the neighborhood. EPA officers advised the Ombudsman they believed on the time that consulting the neighborhood can be a “waste of time” and that discussions “could not be fruitful because of the level of anger in the community”. Instead, the company put “factual information” on its web site, that Glass famous was closely redacted. This led to a breakdown in belief and a notion that the EPA put its political and business pursuits forward of its duties as a regulator of environmental well being.

“Lightning rod issues such as PFAS require more, not less, engagement. The absence of information and meaningful engagement escalated the fear and anxiety in the community,” Glass mentioned in her report. Loading “We were told the EPA ‘did not have the resources’ to turn around the negative public perception of PFAS. Yet it spent ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars’ on legal advice.” Senior officers denied to the investigation there was any authorities interference, however Glass famous in her report there was “little doubt the EPA was under pressure to fix the problem to get the project back on track”. She famous that the watchdog helped the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning develop bespoke laws to pave the way in which for potential websites to obtain the poisonous soil, which was finally permitted to be despatched to a landfill in Bulla in Melbourne’s north.

One former EPA govt director was scathing of the stress his company was below to repair the poisonous soil fiasco. “It frankly really annoys me that it does fall to [the EPA], and I think it’s outrageous that we can get to a point where a proponent [John Holland Consortium] for the first time in Victorian history, at least, says, ‘I want three sites with full environmental and planning approvals’ on the basis they might pick one of those sites or none of those sites. I thought it was an outrageous situation driven by the contractual arrangement, rather than an environmental arrangement,” the chief director advised investigators. “I’ve worked in decision-making for a long time … and there is always pressure for the EPA to hurry up or to just fix it or make it go away, whether that’s from the minister’s office or whether that’s from the proponent, or whether that’s from community groups.” The EPA has accepted the Ombudsman’s 4 suggestions, which had been to: Review its strategy to neighborhood engagement to deal extra instantly with neighborhood issues;

Consider whether or not its constitution of session must be improved;

Ensure its decision-makers adhere to the human rights constitution; and,

Publish the unredacted 2021 atmosphere administration plans submitted by all three landfill operators, and 2021 evaluation experiences for these plans.