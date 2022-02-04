Omega Seiki Mobility To Open Over 500 Dealerships Across India

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), part of the Anglian Group Company, has introduced a strategic partnership with Goenka Green Pvt Ltd to open over 500 dealerships throughout India by FY 2023-24. Omega Seiki Mobility intends to be the quickest rising model within the industrial electrical car phase, and is eyeing 1,000 touchpoints by FY 2024. After 28 years of ICE (inner combustion engine) car dealerships, Goenka Green, beneath the model “Electro Ride” has entered the industrial electrical car phase with the partnership with Omega Seiki Mobility, the corporate mentioned in a press release.

The electrical car market (EV) is anticipated to achieve a price of greater than $ 152 billion by the 12 months 2030. To faucet this rising demand, Omega Seiki Mobility added greater than 100 dealerships final 12 months, inaugurating a median of 10 dealerships per thirty days. In the primary part, the 2 firms intend to open 227 EV shops, 83 in Uttar Pradesh, 34 in Rajasthan, 43 in Madhya Pradesh, 36 in Gujarat, 21 in Haryana and 10 extra in Delhi-NCR by FY 2023, the corporate introduced. In the second part of enlargement, the corporate will open 325 dealerships, with 15 in Punjab, 3 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Bihar, 19 in Jharkhand, 31 in Karnataka, 14 in Kerala, 41 in Maharashtra, 35 in Tamil Nadu, 15 in Andhra Pradesh, 22 in Odisha, 31 in West Bengal, 22 in Assam, 20 in Telangana and 17 in Chhattisgarh by FY 2024.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, says the EV phase is able to take the following large leap, and OSM will give attention to the hinterland to ramp up demand and presence for EVs.

Speaking on the announcement, Uday Narang, Founder & Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, mentioned, “The market for electric vehicles is ready to take the next big leap. While the government has helped us on the policy side, the ball is now in the hands of OEMs like Omega Seiki Mobility. We firmly believe that the demand for EVs will come from the hinterland of the country and this latest partnership is the first step towards that.”

Omega Seiki Mobility has a variety of electrical three-wheelers and has plans to introduce electrical two-wheelers as properly

Rajendra Goenka, Chairman, Goenka Green Pvt. Ltd. mentioned, “We are extremely happy to partner with Omega Seiki Mobility, which is a pioneer in electric vehicle manufacturing. We were looking for the right partner to enter into the sustainability segment as we believe climate change is a serious concern and through this partnership with Omega Seiki Mobility, we will be able to offer sustainable solutions in our upcoming state-of-art dealerships pan-India, providing the best customer experience with our ERP solutions. We hope to have a long and fruitful relationship with OSM.”

Goenka Green has a number of vehicle dealerships unfold throughout Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and has been within the vehicle enterprise for over 5 many years, a joint assertion introduced.

Omega Seiki Mobility has indigenously designed, developed and is now manufacturing its personal electrical three-wheelers beneath the Rage+ model. The firm has additionally launched India’s first refrigerated electrical three-wheeler beneath the model identify Rage+ Frost. The car is supposed for last-mile supply of vaccines, prescribed drugs, dairy and poultry merchandise. The firm can also be creating small, medium and heavy industrial autos.

