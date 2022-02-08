‘OMG’: Rocky start after American star defects to become China’s poster girl

The teenage pin-up woman of the Beijing Games was rocked by an early blunder as she felt the burden of expectation from 1.4 billion folks.

American-born Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu, one of many faces of the Beijing Winter Olympics, fluffed her second run however withstood the stress of that early bungle to achieve the ultimate of the freeski Big Air on Monday.

The 18-year-old, who has captivated China since switching allegiance from the United States in 2019, noticed one in all her skis fall off as she got here down in a tangle on her second run.

She briefly put her fingers on her head, then scowled good-naturedly when her low rating of 24.50 got here by way of, adopted by a shrug and a smile.

But it didn’t matter in the long run, with 89.00 in her first run and 72.25 in her third and ultimate effort sufficient to get her into Tuesday’s ultimate in fifth place — and an opportunity of Games gold on her Olympic debut.

“Oh my god!” exclaimed a relieved Gu, after holding her nerve to nail her third run on the Big Air Shougang, the place huge industrial cooling towers present a surprising backdrop. To cheers from the sparse crowd, she made a coronary heart form together with her arms.

Megan Oldham of Canada topped the qualifying rankings.

Gu, who has a Chinese mom and American father, has earned an enormous following in China and expectations of {the teenager} are sky-high. She might stroll away with three Olympic medals.

As properly as Big Air, she is competing within the freestyle halfpipe and slopestyle. Gu admitted that she might really feel the burden of 1.4 billion Chinese folks determined for her to win gold for the hosts.

“I know there are people watching me, it’s a pressure on me,” she stated. “I’m happy to be able to perform under pressure and it speaks a lot to the amount of mental training I’ve been doing.”

Gu stated that the wind “switched” between her first and second runs, so “my coach made an adjustment so it didn’t happen in the third run”.

She added: “Tomorrow is the big show and hopefully I can put on a big show for everyone.” The grade-A scholar, who is thought in China as Gu Ailing, has been feted in China since making the choice to symbolize the nation of her mom’s beginning.

It is a loss for the US however an enormous win for the Olympic hosts and Gu underlined why with an explosive debut final yr on the 2021 X Games, the place she received two golds — a primary for a lady rookie on the occasion.

A fluent Mandarin speaker with a definite Beijing accent, Chinese state media has shortly latched onto its newfound star, eagerly covering her public appearances and numerous commercial deals.

Gu is represented by modelling company IMG, is without doubt one of the faces of Victoria’s Secret and has graced the duvet of iconic trend journal Vogue.

She needs to encourage a era of Chinese girls freestyle skiers and greater than that, be a job mannequin in different methods, although she is simply a teen herself.

“It’s a lot, but you’re never too young to make change. I don’t really believe in the concept that you have to wait until you’re older to be able to have some kind of global impact,” she stated.