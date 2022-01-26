Omicron Generated Antibodies Effective Against All Variants Of Concern: Top Medical Body Study

The individuals within the research had been adults from international nations and adolescents from India. (File)

New Delhi:

The newest research carried out by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) exhibits that antibodies generated by Omicron, a COVID-19 pressure, are usually not solely efficient in opposition to it but additionally different variants of concern (VOCs) together with Delta.

“The individuals infected with Omicron have significant immune response which could neutralize not only the Omicron but also the other VOCs including most prevalent Delta variant,” a research by ICMR has revealed.

“This suggests that the immune response induced by the Omicron could effectively neutralize the Delta variant making the re-infection with Delta less likely, thereby displacing the Delta as dominant strain. This emphasizes the need for the Omicron specific vaccine strategy,” it additional mentioned.

In this research, the ICMR has analyzed the IgG and neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) in opposition to B.1, Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron variants with the sera of people contaminated with the Omicron variant (B.1.1529 and BA.1) as presently India is going through the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICMR has mentioned that inside quick span of time, the variant has proven excessive transmissibility and functionality of evading the immune response generated in opposition to pure an infection and vaccination. The immune escape potential of Omicron is a critical concern and additional must be explored.

The research, the place antibodies response was assessed in those that are contaminated by Omicron, is pre-print not peer reviewed.

It additionally acknowledged: “In the present study, we have assessed the IgG and neutralizing antibody (NAb) response in breakthrough individuals vaccinated with two doses ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine (n=25), breakthrough individuals vaccinated with two doses of BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine (n=8) and unvaccinated individuals (n=6). All these individuals were infected with Omicron variant.”

The individuals within the research had been adults from international nations and adolescents from India.