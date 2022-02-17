Omicron interrupts the jobs recovery in NSW
NSW shed practically 23,000 jobs final month and the variety of hours labored slumped to an eight-year low because the Omicron outbreak interrupted the state’s financial restoration.
Millions of labor hours have been misplaced in January as workers fell sick or have been compelled to isolate at house resulting from COVID-19. The variety of individuals in NSW who labored diminished hours as a result of they have been unwell was about thrice the pre-pandemic common for January, the Bureau of Statistics stated. There have been additionally “higher than usual” variety of individuals taking annual go away.
The variety of hours labored in NSW plunged by 13.5 per cent in January to the bottom stage since 2014. Even in the course of the deep financial downturn within the early months of the pandemic the variety of month-to-month hours labored in NSW was greater than in January 2022.
The hunch in work hours in NSW was considerably greater than the nationwide decline of 8.8 per cent. Total employment in NSW fell by 23,000 final month, additionally excess of in different elements of the nation.
The drop in each employment and hours labored suggests the NSW economic system has been disrupted extra by the Omicron outbreak than most different states.
The unemployment fee in NSW rose to 4.2 per cent in January after reaching 4 per cent in December, one of many lowest marks in a long time. In the 2 months earlier than the Omicron outbreak the state’s jobless fee had improved quickly.
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean stated many companies in NSW have “been doing it tough” for the reason that Omicron outbreak. Last month he introduced a $1 billion package to offer cash-flow help of as much as $5000 per week for small and medium companies straight affected by Omicron. Applications for the scheme opened this week.
Mr Kean lately wrote to his federal counterpart Josh Frydenberg warning the NSW economic system might contract by 3.5 to 4 per cent within the first quarter of 2021 relying on case numbers in February.