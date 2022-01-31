Omicron subvariant BA.2 more infectious than ‘original,’ Danish study finds

The BA.2 subvariant of the omicron coronavirus variant, which has shortly taken over in Denmark, is extra transmissible than the extra widespread BA.1 and extra capable of infect vaccinated individuals, a Danish research has discovered.

The research, which analyzed coronavirus infections in additional than 8,500 Danish households between December and January, discovered that folks contaminated with the BA.2 subvariant have been roughly 33 p.c extra prone to infect others, in comparison with these contaminated with BA.1.

Worldwide, the “original” BA.1 subvariant accounts for greater than 98 p.c of omicron circumstances, however its shut cousin BA.2 has shortly grow to be the dominant pressure in Denmark, dethroning BA.1 within the second week of January.

“We conclude that omicron BA.2 is inherently substantially more transmissible than BA.1, and that it also possesses immune-evasive properties that further reduce the protective effect of vaccination against infection,” the research’s researchers mentioned.

The research, which has not but been peer-reviewed, was carried out by researchers at Statens Serum Institut (SSI), Copenhagen University, Statistics Denmark and Technical University of Denmark.

“If you have been exposed to Omicron BA.2 in your household, you have 39 percent probability of being infected within seven days. If you instead had been exposed to BA.1, the probability is 29 percent,” lead research writer Frederik Plesner instructed Reuters.

That suggests BA.2 is round 33 p.c extra infectious than BA.1, he added.

BA.2 circumstances have additionally been registered within the United States, Britain, Sweden and Norway, however to a a lot lesser extent than in Denmark, the place it accounts for roughly 82 p.c of circumstances.

The research additionally confirmed that BA.2 was comparatively higher than BA.1 at infecting vaccinated and booster-vaccinated individuals, indicating better “immune evasive properties” of the subvariant.

But vaccines nonetheless performed an vital function, the research underlined, since each booster-vaccinated and absolutely vaccinated people have been much less wish to get contaminated and transmit both subvariants, in comparison with these not vaccinated.

Preliminary evaluation by SSI has proven that there is no such thing as a distinction within the threat of hospitalization for BA.2 in comparison with BA.1.

The research additionally confirms preliminary evaluation from England, which confirmed BA.2 seems to have a considerable development benefit over the BA.1 kind, in keeping with Britain’s UK Health Security Agency.

