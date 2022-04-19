OMO Is The Newest Farm-To-Table Restaurant In Delhi With An Exotic Vegetarian Menu

Besides being the most important democracy on the earth, India can be house to the most important inhabitants of vegetarians! As a matter of truth, vegetarianism has been a giant a part of our tradition and historical past, and it may be seen via the meals we eat every single day. In immediately’s world, the wave of modernization has unfold the vegetarianism fever to even the west, reviving the delicacies and making individuals conscious of how scrumptious vegetarian meals might be! One restaurant in Delhi has determined to take the wealthy cultural significance of vegetarianism and embrace it to provide it a mouth-watering menu of scrumptious delicacies. OMO, the latest restaurant on the town, is making vegetarianism the latest meals development.

The title of the restaurant, OMO, is derived from the three pillars of their restaurant – “Original ingredients sourced from the farm, Maternal nourishment in every morsel and Omniscience about the botanical garden.” We had the pleasure of tasting the menu of this farm to desk restaurant and our tastebuds have been enlightened with thrilling flavours!

We began with the appetizers and tried the eggplant and seasonal wilted inexperienced dumplings, naga chilli cauliflower, Peruvian asparagus with white balsamic beurre blanc, king mushrooms and beetroot carpaccio. The considered eggplant inside dumplings could appear a bit uncommon, however the best way these dumplings are ready shall make you fall in love with these dumplings. If you’re a fan of chilli rooster, then the naga chilli cauliflower shall be an absolute deal with for you. The Peruvian asparagus has a creamy twist, making it completely scrumptious. The king mushrooms include a mango sauce, giving it a candy and peppery flavour. And, the beetroot carpaccio shall remind us of the favored Italian delicacy!

For the principle course, we had the eggplant moju and the creamy cashew curry. The eggplant moju curry has a bitter and spicy taste that tantalizes the style buds and the creamy cashew curry is easy, velvety and, because the title suggests, creamy! We wrapped up the meal with the normal Turkish delicacy of rose and pistachio baklava!

Overall, the hearty meal was not solely a pleasant burst of taste but additionally healthful and wholesome! If you wish to check out vegetarian meals with a twist, then OMO is the place to be.