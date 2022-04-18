India

On Babul Supriyo’s “No Class” Jab After Poll Win, CPM Leader’s Comeback

Trinamool’s Babul Supriyo defeated CPM’s Saira Shah Halim by a margin of over 20,000 votes

Kolkata:

In a pointy comeback to Trinamool Congress chief Babul Supriyo’s comment after he gained the Ballygunge bypoll, CPM chief Saira Shah Halim, who completed second, has mentioned she and her get together “believe in a classless society” and anybody judging her as having “no class” is aware of what he’s up towards. 

Following his victory within the Assembly bypoll, outcomes of which had been declared Saturday, Mr Supriyo launched a scathing assault on Ms Halim and accused them of working a “filthy” marketing campaign within the run as much as the election.  

“Even after a filthy deplorable campaign full of lies & deceit @CPIM_WESTBENGAL & Saira Shah Halim shows no class, forget shame. She is talking the same gutter language even after people threw them away in favour of @AITCofficial. BTW, her party remains a BIG ZERO in Assembly,” Mr Supriyo had mentioned, taking a swipe on the CPM drawing a clean within the Assembly polls final yr.

Mr Supriyo, a former Union Minister who switched from the BJP to Trinamool final yr, gained the Ballygunge bypoll by a margin of 20228 votes, securing almost 50 per cent of the vote share. Ms Halim, a rights activist and motivational speaker, completed on the second spot with a vote share of 30 per cent. The BJP’s Keya Ghosh was a distant third.

Soon after the outcomes got here in, Mr Supriyo focused his former get together, the BJP, accusing it of not appreciating his onerous work. He mentioned the victory of Trinamool’s Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol – the place a bypoll was held after Mr Supriyo resigned following his change to Trinamool – was a “slap in a platter” for BJP leaders. 

He then turned to the CPM candidate, who said the results were a moral victory for her party. Mr Supriyo said she “would not present the grace to simply accept the defeat” and that she has “no class”.

In response, Ms Halim tweeted, “We consider in a classless society, the place wealthy and poor won’t be differentiated by the wealth and property they personal. Anyone who judges me as having ‘no class’, is aware of what he’s preventing towards.” 

Following the rebuttal, Mr Supriyo tweeted that he “shall proceed to disregard her” and “her get together’s soiled filthy propaganda which a big majority rejected”. 

He added that he’ll “take pleasure in her failure to impress me right into a battle of phrases”.





