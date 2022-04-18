On Babul Supriyo’s “No Class” Jab After Poll Win, CPM Leader’s Comeback

Trinamool’s Babul Supriyo defeated CPM’s Saira Shah Halim by a margin of over 20,000 votes

Kolkata:

In a pointy comeback to Trinamool Congress chief Babul Supriyo’s comment after he gained the Ballygunge bypoll, CPM chief Saira Shah Halim, who completed second, has mentioned she and her get together “believe in a classless society” and anybody judging her as having “no class” is aware of what he’s up towards.

We consider in a classless society,the place wealthy and poor won’t be differentiated by the wealth and property they personal. Anyone who judges me as having “no class”, is aware of what he’s preventing towards. — Saira Shah Halim ‏‎‎سائرہ 🇮🇳 (@sairashahhalim) April 17, 2022

Following his victory within the Assembly bypoll, outcomes of which had been declared Saturday, Mr Supriyo launched a scathing assault on Ms Halim and accused them of working a “filthy” marketing campaign within the run as much as the election.

Even after a grimy deplorable marketing campaign stuffed with lies & deceit @CPIM_WESTBENGAL & Saira Shah Halim exhibits no class, overlook disgrace• She is speaking the identical gutter language even after folks threw them away in favour of @AITCofficial • BTW, her get together stays a BIG ZERO in Assembly — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 16, 2022

“Even after a filthy deplorable campaign full of lies & deceit @CPIM_WESTBENGAL & Saira Shah Halim shows no class, forget shame. She is talking the same gutter language even after people threw them away in favour of @AITCofficial. BTW, her party remains a BIG ZERO in Assembly,” Mr Supriyo had mentioned, taking a swipe on the CPM drawing a clean within the Assembly polls final yr.

Mr Supriyo, a former Union Minister who switched from the BJP to Trinamool final yr, gained the Ballygunge bypoll by a margin of 20228 votes, securing almost 50 per cent of the vote share. Ms Halim, a rights activist and motivational speaker, completed on the second spot with a vote share of 30 per cent. The BJP’s Keya Ghosh was a distant third.

Soon after the outcomes got here in, Mr Supriyo focused his former get together, the BJP, accusing it of not appreciating his onerous work. He mentioned the victory of Trinamool’s Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol – the place a bypoll was held after Mr Supriyo resigned following his change to Trinamool – was a “slap in a platter” for BJP leaders.

Wish to see the 🤡 faces of these jealous BJP ‘Netas’ who by no means acknowledged my onerous work for a spot I like-Asansol & mocked me by saying, “Even a Matchstick standing for @BJP4India wud win in Asansol•Love you Asansol for serving them a Slap in a platter #RevengeIsAPureEmotion — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 16, 2022

He then turned to the CPM candidate, who said the results were a moral victory for her party. Mr Supriyo said she “would not present the grace to simply accept the defeat” and that she has “no class”.

In response, Ms Halim tweeted, “We consider in a classless society, the place wealthy and poor won’t be differentiated by the wealth and property they personal. Anyone who judges me as having ‘no class’, is aware of what he’s preventing towards.”

Following the rebuttal, Mr Supriyo tweeted that he “shall proceed to disregard her” and “her get together’s soiled filthy propaganda which a big majority rejected”.

The @CPIM_WESTBENGAL candidate frm Ballygunge continues to make unsavoury personal attacks on me on TV•But I shall continue to ignore her like I hv ignored her & her party’s dirty filthy propaganda which a large majority rejected, hence @AITCofficial & me are the winners😀1/n — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 17, 2022

He added that he’ll “take pleasure in her failure to impress me right into a battle of phrases”.