UN Ambassador Tirumurti careworn that you will need to guarantee full implementation of the BTWC.

United Nations:

As Russia known as for a Security Council assembly on the problem of organic laboratories in Ukraine, India mentioned any issues regarding obligations below the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention needs to be addressed by session and cooperation between the events involved.

“We have repeatedly expressed serious concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti mentioned.

Speaking on the UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine: Reports of Biological Programmes on Friday, he mentioned India has famous the latest statements by States and wider info concerning organic actions regarding Ukraine.

“In this context, we would like to underline the importance attached by India to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction,” he mentioned.

Mr Tirumurti careworn that you will need to guarantee full and efficient implementation of the BTWC in letter and spirit.

“We also believe that any matters relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention, and through consultation and cooperation between the parties concerned,” he mentioned.

Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo advised the Council that Russian armed forces are pursuing their offensive operations and laying siege to a number of cities within the south, east and north of the nation.

She mentioned the scenario is especially alarming in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv, the place there’s the shelling of residential areas and civilian infrastructure, leading to an rising variety of civilians killed and injured.

“The utter devastation being visited on these cities is horrific.” DiCarlo said the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), has received credible reports of Russian forces using cluster munitions, including in populated areas.

Indiscriminate attacks, including those using cluster munitions, which are of a nature to strike military objectives and civilians or civilian objects without distinction, are prohibited under international humanitarian law.

“Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as so-called area bombardment in towns and villages, are also prohibited under international law and may amount to war crimes,” she said.

Russia requested the meeting to discuss claims it made of chemical and biological weapon labs in Ukraine supported by the US.

Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said in the Council that “we found actually stunning details of emergency cleanup by the Kyiv regime of traces of a army organic programme being carried out by Kyiv with help by US Ministry of Defense.” He mentioned Russia’s Ministry of Defence has paperwork confirming that on the territory of Ukraine there was a community of 30 bio labs the place “very dangerous biological experiments were being conducted aimed at strengthening pathogenic qualities of plague, anthrax, cholera and other lethal diseases using synthetic biology.” First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy tweeted that “Russian Mission requested for a gathering of #SecurityCouncil for 11 March to debate the army organic actions of the US on the territory of #Ukraine”.

Mr Tirumurti said India sincerely hopes the “ongoing direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would lead to cessation of hostilities.

“There is no other alternative except the path of diplomacy and dialogue. The dire humanitarian situation needs immediate and urgent attention,” he said.

India once again called upon member states to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and international law and respect the sovereignty and integrity of states.

DiCarlo said that as of March 11, OHCHR has recorded a total of 1,546 civilian casualties, including 564 killed and 982 injured, since the start of the invasion on February 24. She voiced concern that OHCHR believes the real casualty figures are likely “considerably higher.”