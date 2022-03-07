On ‘Bloody Sunday,’ Harris reflects on the current fight for voting rights

toggle caption Brynn Anderson/AP

Brynn Anderson/AP

SELMA, Ala. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate a defining second within the struggle for equal voting rights, whilst congressional efforts to revive the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act have faltered.

Under a blazing blue sky, Harris linked arms with rank-and-file activists from the civil rights motion and led 1000’s throughout the bridge the place, on March 7, 1965, white state troopers attacked Black voting rights marchers making an attempt to cross. The photos of violence on the Edmund Pettus Bridge — initially named for a Confederate basic — shocked the nation and helped provoke help for passage of the Voting Rights Act.

Harris referred to as the location hallowed floor on which individuals fought for the “most fundamental right of America citizenship: the right to vote.”

“Today, we stand on this bridge at a different time,” Harris mentioned in a speech earlier than the gathered crowd. “We again, however, find ourselves caught in between. Between injustice and justice. Between disappointment and determination. Still in a fight to form a more perfect union. And nowhere is that more clear than when it comes to the ongoing fight to secure the freedom to vote.”

The assault on marchers who have been advocating for civil rights grew to become a defining second

The nation’s first feminine vp — in addition to the primary African American and Indian American within the function — spoke of marchers whose “peaceful protest was met with crushing violence. They were kneeling when the state troopers charged. They were praying when the billy clubs struck.”

Among these peaceable demonstrators who police beat and tear-gassed was younger activist John Lewis, who went on to turn into a longtime Georgia congressman.

President Joe Biden on Sunday renewed his name for the passage of voting laws, saying the groundbreaking 1965 Voting Rights Act “has been weakened not by brute force, but by insidious court decisions.”

The proposed laws is known as for Lewis, who died in 2020, and is a part of a broader elections package deal that collapsed within the U.S. Senate in February.

“In Selma, the blood of John Lewis and so many other courageous Americans sanctified a noble struggle. We are determined to honor that legacy by passing legislation to protect the right to vote and uphold the integrity of our elections,” Biden mentioned in a press release.

There have been new voting restrictions put in place since 1965

Democrats are unsuccessfully making an attempt to replace the landmark regulation and move further measures to make it extra handy for folks to vote. A key provision of the regulation was tossed out by a U.S. Supreme Court choice.

Among these gathered Sunday have been girls who had fled beatings within the 1965 march. Seated close to the stage forward of Harris’ speech, they mentioned having Harrison as vp appeared unimaginable 57 years in the past.

“That’s why we marched,” mentioned Betty Boynton, the daughter-in-law of voting rights activist Amelia Boynton.

“I was at the tail end and all of the sudden I saw these horses. Oh my goodness, and all of the sudden … I saw smoke. I didn’t know what tear gas was. There were beating people” Boynton mentioned.

But Boynton mentioned the anniversary is tempered by fears of the impression of latest voting restrictions being enacted.

“And now they are trying to take our voting rights from us. I wouldn’t think in 2022 we would have to do all over again what we did in 1965,” Boynton mentioned.

Ora Bell Shannon, 90, of Selma, was a younger mom in the course of the march and ran from the bridge together with her kids. Ahead of Bloody Sunday, she and different Black residents stood in line for days at a time making an attempt to register to vote within the then white-controlled metropolis, going through unimaginable voter checks and lengthy traces.

“They knew you wouldn’t be able to pass the test,” Shannon recalled.

A Supreme Court ruling in 2013 opened the door for states to move extra restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 gutted a portion of the 1965 regulation that required sure states with a historical past of discrimination in voting, primarily within the South, to get U.S. Justice Department approval earlier than altering the best way they maintain elections.

The supporters of the tip of preclearance mentioned the requirement — whereas crucial within the Nineteen Sixties — was was not wanted. Voting rights activists have warned the tip of preclearance is emboldening states to move a brand new wave of voting restrictions.

The sweeping laws referred to as the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act would restore the preclearance requirement and the put nationwide requirements for a way elections function — equivalent to making Election Day a nationwide vacation and permitting early voting nationwide — stablish guidelines for redistricting standards.

