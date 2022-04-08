On Camera, Hatemonger’s Rape Threat To Muslim Women In UP Amid Cheers

The video is from Sitapur district’s Khairabad, about 100 km from UP capital Lucknow

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh police have began investigating a video during which a Hindu priest is seen allegedly threatening to kidnap and rape Muslim ladies whereas addressing a gathering outdoors a mosque in Sitapur district, about 100 km from state capital Lucknow.

The video reveals a person clad in saffron robes, reportedly the native mahant in a small city referred to as Khairabad, addressing a gathering from inside a jeep. A person in a police uniform will also be seen within the background.

Speaking on a microphone, the person seems to make communal and provocative remarks as the gang cheers him with shouts of “Jai Shri Ram”.

The man alleges a plot to homicide him and provides {that a} sum of Rs 28 lakh has been collected for this.

He then purportedly says that if a Muslim harasses any lady within the space, he would kidnap Muslim ladies and publicly rape them. The risk is met with loud cheers by the gang.

Sharing the video, Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-check web site AltNews, stated the video was shot on April 2 however no motion had been taken by the police even after 5 days.

Responding to his tweet, Sitapur police stated a senior officer is investigating the matter and that motion shall be taken on the premise of info.

अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक उत्तरी द्वारा जांच प्रचलित है। प्राप्त तथ्यों एवं साक्ष्यों के आधार पर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। — Sitapur Police (@sitapurpolice) April 7, 2022

Following Mr Zubair’s publish on the video, a number of Twitter customers have referred to as for motion in opposition to the spiritual chief, recognized by some as “Bajrang Muni”. The customers have flagged the communal remarks to the UN human rights physique and National Commission for Women, in search of strict intervention within the matter.