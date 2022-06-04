On Camera, Tamil Nadu Traffic Cop Slaps Food Delivery Agent, Transferred

The policeman slapped the meals supply individual twice.

Coimbatore:

A visitors constable was transferred on Saturday to the police management room in Coimbatore, after a video clip displaying him purportedly slapping a meals supply man on a busy street went viral on social media.

Sathish, a Grade-1 constable hooked up to Singanallur police station, was discovered to have slapped the supply individual at a visitors junction on Avinashi Road on Friday.

“This happened yesterday evening at the fun mall signal and there was a slight traffic block due to this delivery boy and all of a sudden this Cop Started beating up the Delivery person “

Senior police officers swung into motion and transferred the constable to the management room.

Mohanasundaram, 38, works as a supply associate with meals aggregator Swiggy for the final two years.

On Friday night, Mohanasundaram seen a personal faculty bus driver driving in a rash and negligent method. The bus was about to hit two two-wheelers and a pedestrian close to a mall on the busy stretch.

As he questioned the motive force, there was a quick visitors jam.

The policeman abused and slapped the meals supply individual twice, and snatched his cell phone, whereas additionally damaging the bike, the video recorded by one other commuter confirmed.

Satish reportedly requested Mohanasundram whether or not he knew who the proprietor of the varsity bus was and that if any vehicular visitors drawback arises, the police would look into it.

Based on the criticism by Mohanasundaram on Saturday on the City Police Commissioner’s officer, the officers transferred Satish to the management room, police stated.

