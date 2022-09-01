On Camera, Woman Slapped, Pushed By Raj Thackeray’s Party Leader In Mumbai

A girl being assaulted in Mumba Devi space of Mumbai. (Video seize)

Mumbai:

A video displaying a lady being pushed and slapped by activists of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai has gone viral. The lady, Prakash Devi, had objected to a pole being put in for publicity boards by the MNS males, led by Vinod Argile, on August 28.

In the video, some persons are seen pulling Mr Argile away, however he persists with the assault, slapping, shoving, pushing her, at which she falls on the road. Passers-by don’t intervene, reveals the 80-second clip.

The celebration staff have been putting in bamboo poles within the Mumba Devi space – well-known for its temple – however Prakash Devi informed them to not set up one in entrance of her medication store. She later stated that not solely was she bodily assaulted, however the MNS males threw abuses at her too.

Police stated a case was registered after she complained on August 31, three days after the assault. The lady’s medical examination has been carried out, and now motion might be taken very quickly, police added.

There was no rapid response by the MNS, the celebration fashioned by Raj Thackeray after he left his uncle Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena some years in the past.