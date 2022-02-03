On Congress’s Chief Minister Face For Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal’s Poser

Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Congress in regards to the lack of a 3rd possibility for its Chief Ministerial face..

Chandigarh:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a question for the Congress because the get together took a web page out of Aam Aadmi Party’s e-book and sought public opinion on its Chief Ministerial candidate. Caught between stress from supporters of get together chief Navjot Sidhu and the inner favorite Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the Congress had began gathering public suggestions by way of Interactive Voice Response calls just a few days in the past.

This afternoon, Mr Kejriwal questioned them in regards to the lack of a 3rd possibility — one which was allegedly rejected on spiritual grounds.

“Congress is asking people in Punjab to choose between Channi ji and Sidhu ji as the CM face. Why did Congress not include Jakhar ji’s name?” Mr Kejriwal tweeted, referring to Mr Sidhu’s predecessor Sunil Jakhar.

AAP’s Raghav Chadha tweeted on the difficulty as nicely. His publish, citing an obvious declare from Mr Jakhar that he was dominated out of the Chief Ministerial race as he was not a Sikh, learn:

Sunil Jakhar Saab is being handled as a second class citizen by Congress. Excluding him from listing of CM candidate probables merely as a result of he is a Hindu reveals deep-rooted communal politics of Congress. His competence & expertise is sacrificed on the alter of spiritual politics. https://t.co/7IyU3F1Labpic.twitter.com/s4Ljmn6BN2 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 3, 2022

Mr Sidhu was chosen to exchange Sunil Jakhar throughout his lengthy tussle with Amarinder Singh as a part of a peace method with the formidable cricketer-turned politician and a piece of MLAs who needed Mr Singh out. The experiment, nevertheless, failed and weeks later, Mr Singh needed to step down.

Mr Jakhar since has stored a low profile, rising now and again to take a dig at AAP.

Today, requested in regards to the controversy, Mr Jakhar mentioned, “No rocket science when it is said that any fight has to be fought under a unified command. Obvious that only one would lead and others would have their own roles,” reported information company ANI.

Navjot Sidhu, Mr Kejriwal had mentioned, obtained 3 per cent of the 21 lakh-plus votes obtained, in distinction to the 93 per cent for Bhagwant Mann, who was later named his get together’s Chief Ministerial candidate.

It drew a pointy response from Mr Sidhu, who accused the Aam Aadmi Party chief of being a “fraud”.

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) is trying to fool the people of Punjab through his dirty tricks…AAP has created a hybrid model of fake news,” Mr Sidhu informed reporters, in search of motion in opposition to him from the Election Commission.

Mr Kejriwal doesn’t pull punches with regards to Mr Channi both.

He has dubbed his Punjab counterpart a “fake Kejriwal”, alleging that he copies AAP agenda. He even recommended that that Punjab Chief Minister even met folks within the lavatory after Mr Channi mentioned in an interview that he meets folks 24 hours.