On Farm Product Sale Outside Markets, Tamil Nadu Parties’ Opposing Stance

O Paneerselvam appealed to CM MK Stalin to not go forward with the plan. (File)

Chennai:

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam at this time stated the social gathering was towards the transfer to levy one per cent market cess by the Tamil Nadu authorities on sale of agriculture produce outdoors the regulated markets.

The former chief minister, criticising the ruling DMK, stated the plan would have an effect on the merchants, farmers and public and such a observe was not adopted by every other State within the nation.

“Traders have informed that due to the levy of one per cent market cess, farmers will be affected in the first place and secondly, traders themselves during purchase of the produce and the public too will be affected,” he stated in an announcement right here.

Mr Panneerselvam stated 27 gross sales committees have been managing the 284 regulated markets within the State and merchants have knowledgeable that an one per cent market cess could be charged from them within the sale worth of the produce that takes place outdoors the regulated markets.

“This initiative by the government will not lead to an increase in the income of farmers. it will only lead to decrease and affect everyone, so I, on behalf of the AIADMK, strongly condemn this move,” he stated.

Mr Panneerselvam stated different States weren’t gathering market cess on sale of agriculture produce that occur outdoors the regulated markets and urged Tamil Nadu to observe swimsuit.

He appealed to the Chief Minister M Ok Stalin to not go forward with the plan.

